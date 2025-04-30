Audible and Broadway Video Unveil 2025 Comedy Podcast Lineup Featuring Conrad Ricamora, Richard Kind, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Audible and Broadway Video have unveiled a lineup of three original scripted comedy podcasts set to premiere in 2025: Murder at the Patel Motel, The Good Life, and Headcase.

Premiering on June 5, Murder at the Patel Motel is a comic Agatha Christie-style mystery written by and starring Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), alongside co-writers Zackary Grady and Achilles Stamatelaky. The all-star production features an ensemble cast including Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Karan Soni(Deadpool, A Nice Indian Boy), Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys, Never Have I Ever), Iqbal Theba (Glee), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!), and Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building).

When Milan Patel (Pancholy), a high-end event planner from New York City, visits his parents' dingy, family-run motel in small-town Montana, he expects typical family drama. Instead, he's thrust into a murder investigation when his father mysteriously drowns in the motel pool. Everyone's a suspect, and Milan's short trip becomes a nightmare as he's forced to reconnect with his past to solve his father's murder. This comedic whodunnit explores a complicated Indian-American family, THE JOURNEY of a gay son who vowed never to return home, and a town determined to keep its secrets buried. It is Executive Produced by Britta von Schoeler and Maulik Pancholy, and Produced by Mark Valdez.

The Good Life, debuting on July 3, stars Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30), and Colton Dunn (Superstore) as the Finch family, with Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs), rounding out the stellar lineup and appearances by Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Paula Pell (Girls5Eva) and Amber Ruffin (Late Night with Seth Meyers).

Created by Burrell and written/created by Jeremy Hall, the series follows Maddie and Craig Finch (Garner and Dunn), who move their family from a high-pressure LA life to a quieter existence in small-town Oregon to run the general store. But what they find when they get there isn't what they expected—starting with the fact that the locals aren't too thrilled to welcome them. Running the town's only store – which doubles as a gas station, library, cafe, and more – proves more challenging than expected. Inspired by Burrell’s real-life childhood and Executive Produced by Britta von Schoeler and Ty Burrell, this feel-good sitcom is directed by KATIE Rich and Produced by Mark Valdez. The series follows the Finches as they navigate small-town life, discovering that their unexpected adventure might be just what they need.

Set to premiere on August 7, Headcase is created by Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) and Will Stephen (Saturday Night Live), written alongside Achilles Stamatelaky.

This satirical dive into the hip-hop industry follows rising star Ghost (Redd) as he navigates the chaotic world of fame. When Ghost suffers a public breakdown on the verge of his solo debut, he is forced to confront his neuroses with a dorky therapist, Gordon (Stephen). As he struggles to save his career, Ghost must juggle a cast of challenging personalities, including his vengeful ex-rap partner and newly released convict , Mack Stacks, played by Joey Bada$$ (Power Book III: Raising Kanan), his grifter father played by Roy Wood Jr. (Have I Got News For You), and his relentless manager played by Bresha Webb(Hacks) — all while trying to save his career before he loses everything.

The series is Executive Produced by Britta von Schoeler, Chris Redd, and Will Stephen, with Janelle James serving as Co-Executive Producer, and Produced by Olutoye Adegboro and Gabriella Mezzacappa. The star-studded lineup also includes Sway Calloway (Sway in the Morning), Langston Kerman (Insecure), Rosebud Baker, Gary Richardson, Beck Bennett, Heidi Gardner, and Kyle Mooney (all from Saturday Night Live), Grizz Chapman (30 Rock), with appearances by Wayne Brady and Freddie Gibbs.

These titles will join the robust slate of audio-only scripted original comedy series from Audible and Broadway Video Enterprises, including The Best Man’s Ghostwriter starring Glen Powell and Nicholas Braun; NAACP Image Award winner Stranded starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross; Hot White Heist seriesstarring Bowen Yang; Excessive starring Chloe Fineman and Joshua Jackson; Trust Fall starring Colin Jost and Wanda Sykes; NAACP Image Award winner Yes We Cannabis starring Sam Richardson and Method Man, and many more.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

