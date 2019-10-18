Ashanti Joins Lifetime's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME Slate with New Holiday Movie

It is beginning to look a lot MORE like Christmas as Lifetime announces FOUR new holiday movies, bringing this year's total of original movies to 30! This holiday season Lifetime is decking your halls early with its largest holiday movie slate ever for the network's annual It's a Wonderful Lifetime programming event, beginning Friday, October 25th, and sleighing through December 25th.

The holidays just got more merry with the addition of A Christmas Winter Song on Saturday, December 14th at 8pm ET/PT starring Grammy winner, Ashanti. Additional holiday movies include Mistletoe & Menorahs on Saturday, December 7th at 6pm ET/PT, followed by Christmas Love Letter on Saturday, December 21st at 6pm ET/PT, and then A Date by Christmas Eve on Sunday, December 22nd at 8pm ET/PT.

NEW MOVIE PREMIERES INCLUDE

MISTLETOE & MENORAHS

Starring Kelley Jakle & Jake Epstein

12/7 at 6PM ET/PT

When a determined toy company executive, Christy (Jakle), must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account, she enlists the help of her co-worker's friend Jonathan (Epstein), who happens to also be in desperate need of turning his bachelor pad into a Christmas Wonderland to impress his girlfriend's father. After butting heads, they realize they need each other's holiday expertise and quickly appreciate one another's cultures and each other. As they spend more time together, they realize they have more in common and a holiday romance lights up. Mistletoe & Menorahs is produced by MarVista Entertainment.

A CHRISTMAS WINTER SONG

Starring Ashanti, Stan Shaw & Sashani Nichole

12/14 AT 8PM ET/PT

Clio (Ashanti), a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred (Shaw), a former jazz singer down on his luck. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town's annual Christmas concert. A Christmas Winter Song is produced by MarVista Entertainment. Ashanti also serves as executive producer.

CHRISTMAS LOVE LETTER

Starring Ashley Newbrough, Tilky Jones, Chanté Bowser, Izzy Herbert

12/21 at 6PM ET/PT

When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess (Newbrough) receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love. Christmas Love Letter is produced by Sunshine Films.

A DATE BY CHRISTMAS EVE

Starring Vanessa Lengies, Evan Williams, Katherine Bailess, Julie McNiven, Morgan Fairchild

12/22 8PM ET/PT

When Chelsea Simms (Lengies), the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the 'naughty' people in her life learn how to be good again. But when her plans go awry and Fisher (Williams), the kindly neighbor who has always carried a torch for Chelsea, is magically added to the naughty list by mistake, Chelsea must race against time to set things right before Christmas Eve. A Date By Christmas Eve is produced by Gaumont.





Related Articles View More TV Stories