Ariana Madix Makes Her LOVE ISLAND USA Debut Tonight on Peacock

The episode airs at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Peacock.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Ariana Madix Makes Her LOVE ISLAND USA Debut Tonight on Peacock

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix surprises islanders with a special guest appearance in tonight's episode of Peacock's LOVE ISLAND USA. 

Set in Fiji, Season 5 of the Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.

Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Actress Sarah Hyland (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) will return to host alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator. VANDERPUMP RULES star Ariana Madix will make her LOVE ISLAND USA debut by surprising Islanders with a special guest appearance during the series’ second week. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Tracy Morgans TAKIN IT TOO FAR Comedy Special Coming to Max Photo
Tracy Morgan's TAKIN' IT TOO FAR Comedy Special Coming to Max

Two-time Emmy®-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock,” “The Last O.G.”) leaves it all on the stage in his first Max stand-up special taped live from the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts. Watch the new video trailer now!

2
Video: Hulu Debuts MIGUEL WANTS TO FIGHT Series Trailer Photo
Video: Hulu Debuts MIGUEL WANTS TO FIGHT Series Trailer

“Miguel Wants to Fight” is Hulu’s latest Original Film from American High (“Plan B,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Binge,” “Crush”). The cast includes Tyler Dean Flores, Imani Lewis, Christian Vunipola, Suraj Partha, Raúl Castillo, Dascha Polanco, and Andrea Navedo. Watch the new video trailer now!

3
Hulu Sets Next Docu-Series on the Sherri Papini Disappearance Story Photo
Hulu Sets Next Docu-Series on the Sherri Papini Disappearance Story

When 34-year-old wife and mother Sherri Papini disappeared from a rural neighborhood in Northern California, her husband, Keith Papini, suddenly found himself at the center of a global news story as he imagined the worst. But miraculously, after 22 gut-wrenching days, Sherri was found alive - her emaciated body burned and battered.

4
Exclusive: Tubi Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes New Cast For Season 2 Photo
Exclusive: Tubi Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes New Cast For Season 2

The indie series 'Great Kills,' which gained a dedicated grassroots audience earlier this year on Tubi, is announcing the addition of three new actors to its cast for the upcoming second season. Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Star 80), Bai Ling (The Crow, Red Corner), and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Analyze That) have joined the eight-part series.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2Exclusive: Tubi Indie Series GREAT KILLS Welcomes Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty for Season 2
Video: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA StrikeVideo: Picketers Sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' From LES MISERABLES Outside of Universal Studios Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2
John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl ReleasesJohn Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl Releases

Videos

Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
GREY HOUSE