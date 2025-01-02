Ariana DeBose, Colman Domingo, & More to Present at 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Golden Globes® has announced the star-studded lineup of presenters for the highly-anticipated 82nd Annual Golden Globes® airing live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Presenters for the first major award show of the season will take the stage alongside acclaimed Emmy®, Grammy®, and Golden Globe® nominated comedian, actress, and host Nikki Glaser, who is MAKING HISTORY as the first woman to host the Golden Globes® on her own.

Presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes® include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoë Kravitz.

The Golden Globes®, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. Multi-Emmy Award®-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as executive producing showrunners for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes®. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the 82nd Annual Golden Globes®, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

About Golden Globes®

As a premier entertainment awards show since 1944, the annual Golden Globes has honored achievements in both television and film. Over the last three decades, THE GOLDEN GLOBES has enabled donations of more than $55 million to entertainment-related charities including scholarship programs, film restoration projects, and humanitarian efforts. This funding has also supported diverse programs in partnership with advocacy groups to promote greater access in Hollywood for underserved communities. Dick Clark Productions is the owner and producer of the Golden Globes.

