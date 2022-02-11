Apple TV to Premiere THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART Episodes Weekly

Apple TODAY announces that acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart's Writers Guild Award-nominated current affairs series "The Problem With Jon Stewart '' will premiere new episodes in new weekly format on Apple TV+, starting Thursday, March 3.

Stewart leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time on the Apple Original series. "The Problem With Jon Stewart" explores complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. Previous episodes address veteran care and burn pits, preserving individual freedom, the American economy and America's gun crisis.

In upcoming episodes, Stewart and his team will discuss navigating the stock market, climate change, how to achieve racial equality and mainstream media vs sensationalism.

The weekly companion podcast expands the conversation from each series episode, featuring staff writers from across the show who have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos