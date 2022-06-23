Apple TV+ Announces THE BUCCANEERS Series Inspired by Edith Wharton's Novel

Apple TV+ TODAY announced an eight-episode series order for a new untitled one-hour drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel "The Buccaneers," starring Kristine Froseth ("The Assistant," "Sharp Stick"), Alisha Boe ("When You Finish Saving The World," "13 Reasons Why"), Josie Totah ("Saved by the Bell"), Aubri Ibrag ("Dive Club"), Imogen Waterhouse ("The Outpost," "Nocturnal Animals") and Mia Threapleton ("Shadows," "I Am Ruth") as the buccaneers.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways ("Tracey Ullman's Show," "Where This Service Will Terminate") and directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White ("Bleak House," "Jane Eyre," "Generation Kill"), the series is currently in production in Scotland.

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning...

The buccaneers are 'Nan St. George,' played by Kristine Froseth; 'Conchita Closson,' played by Alisha Boe; 'Mabel Elmsworth' played by Josie Totah, 'Lizzy Elmsworth,' played by Aubri Ibrag; 'Jinny St. George,' played by Imogen Waterhouse; and 'Honoria Marable,' played by Mia Threapleton.

BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis ("Doctor Who," "Ashes to Ashes," "Help"), Emmy Award winner George Faber ("National Treasure," "Generation Kill," "Collateral"), Katherine Jakeways and BAFTA Award winner Susanna White serve as executive producers. Susanna White will also be lead director. The untitled series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

Photo: Stanley Morgan