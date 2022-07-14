Apple TV+ Announces GUTSY Docu-Series With Hillary & Chelsea Clinton

Apple TV+ TODAY announced "Gutsy," the highly anticipated eight-part documentary event following Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them, will premiere on September 9.

Based on the Clintons' acclaimed New York Times bestselling book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you've never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and many more.

Produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, "Gusty" is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner, with producers Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, and consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.

