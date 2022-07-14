Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Announces GUTSY Docu-Series With Hillary & Chelsea Clinton

The eight-part documentary event will premiere on September 9.

Jul. 14, 2022  

Apple TV+ TODAY announced "Gutsy," the highly anticipated eight-part documentary event following Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them, will premiere on September 9.

Based on the Clintons' acclaimed New York Times bestselling book, "The Book of Gutsy Women," the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.

The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you've never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and many more.

Produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, "Gusty" is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner, with producers Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, and consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.

"Gusty" joins a growing lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winning "Boys State"; "The Velvet Underground," the acclaimed documentary from director Todd Haynes; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated "Beastie Boys Story"; "They Call Me Magic," the documentary event series from director Rick Famuyiwa chronicling the life of NBA Hall of Famer and Cultural Icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson; the global smash hit documentary "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry"; Werner Herzog's Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds"; as well as upcoming documentaries "The Supermodels"; and "Number One on the Call Sheet," from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honored with 246 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscars Best Picture winner, "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

