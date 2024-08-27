Apple Renews Hit Comedy Series ACAPULCO for Season Four

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has announced that its beloved, Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh, global hit comedy series “Acapulco,” from Lionsgate Television, has been renewed, and is heading back to Las Colinas for season four. Since its global debut, “Acapulco” continues to be celebrated as “television’s ultimate getaway TV show,” and a “vibrant, colorful, and supremely feel-good series” that is “brought to life with eye-popping colors and a charming cast of supporting players.”

The news of the renewal comes on the heels of “Acapulco” becoming this year’s Imagen Award most-nominated series, landing nine nominations in total, including Best Comedy; Best Actor Enrique Arrizón; Best Supporting Actors Damián Alcázar, Carlos Corona, and Eugenio Derbez; Best Supporting Actresses Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez and Regina Reynoso; as well as Best Music Supervision for Film or Television.

"Having Apple order a fourth season of ‘Acapulco’ is beyond thrilling,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. “I'm incredibly grateful to our amazing partners, the talented cast and crew, and especially to the audience, whose love and support have made this journey possible. It’s rare for shows centered on Latino stories to make it this far, and that makes this milestone even more meaningful. Representation matters, and continuing to share these vibrant stories on a global stage is something Ben Odell and I are deeply proud of. Thank you for helping us break barriers and celebrate our culture. We can't wait to dive back into Las Colinas for more fun, laughter, and heart with all of you!"

"We are so thankful to Apple and all our partners at Lionsgate for giving us the privilege to do another season of this hopeful, heartfelt, delightful show,” said creator and executive producer Austin Winsberg and showrunner and executive producer Sam Laybourne. “Getting to a fourth season only happens when a show has an incredible team of actors, crew members and producers. We couldn’t be more excited to get back to Las Colinas and collaborate again with such a talented, hard working and kind group of people.” Catch up on all three seasons of “Acapulco” now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

In the most recent third season of “Acapulco,” past mistakes were reconciled with exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizón) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build. In addition to Derbez and Arrizon, the ensemble cast of “Acapulco” includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Chord Overstreet, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona. Season three also welcomed special guest stars Jaime Camil and Cristo Fernandez.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be A Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also executive produces with Sam Laybourne who serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, as well as Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Jaime Eliezer Karas also executive produces and directs, and Sonia Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios.

Comments