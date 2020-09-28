Apple Original Films And Billie Eilish Announce Documentary Feature Film BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD'S A LITTLE BLURRY

The film will be released in February 2021.

Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler ("Belushi," "The September Issue," "The War Room"), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish released her groundbreaking debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" in 2019 and won Best New Artist, Album of the Year,Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year's 62nd GRAMMY AWARDS in January, followed by her rousing performance of The Beatles' 'Yesterday' at the 92nd Oscars. This year also saw 18-year-old Eilish release her internationally hailed official James Bondtheme song "No Time To Die," for the forthcoming MGM/Eon Productions James Bond Motion Picture.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You