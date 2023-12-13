Anthony Anderson to Host the Emmys in January

Anthony Anderson will host the 75th Emmy Awards on FOX.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love -- dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” said Anthony Anderson. “When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

“After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. “Anthony’s known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

“Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy,” said Academy Chair Frank Scherma. “We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year’s outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!”

"Jesse Collins Entertainment has long admired the work of Anthony Anderson and treasure our many years working with him. We are truly looking forward to him hosting what is sure to be one of the most entertaining anniversary Emmy telecasts,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles will air on Martin Luther KING Jr. Day, Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will also be available the next day on Hulu.

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Anthony Anderson is the host of new FOX game show We Are Family, from executive producer Jamie Foxx, premiering Wednesday, January 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. He starred for eight seasons in the multi-award nominated sitcom black-ish, where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson and also served as executive producer.

He recently completed a six-week journey around Europe with his mother for their reality series Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris. Anderson also partnered with Cedric the Entertainer to launch their own barbecue label, AC Barbeque, and documented their journey to become barbeque masters in the unscripted series KINGS OF BBQ which premiered in August 2023.

Anderson appeared in the Emmy Award-winning pair of live television specials, Live in Front of a Studio Audience. He first appeared as Henry Jefferson in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons,’ and then as himself in the second special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times,’ performing the opening song with Patti LaBelle.

Anderson also hosted the game show, To Tell the Truth, a popular primetime re-imagination of the beloved classic game show of the same name, which ran for eight seasons. Additionally, he was executive producer of the BLACK-ISH spin off, grown-ish. Anderson reprised his role as Detective Kevin Barnard in 2022 on the highly anticipated 21st season of Law and Order. He has become familiar to audiences through roles in such prominent films as Transformers, The Departed, and The Big Year.

Additionally, Anderson has appeared in Me, Myself and Irene, the Barbershop franchise, Scary Movie 3, Kangaroo Jack, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave, Two Can Play That Game, Malibu’s Most Wanted, My Baby’s Daddy, Agent Cody Banks 2, Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle, Small Town Crime, The Star and the Academy Award nominated Ferdinand. Most recently, Anderson starred in and was the executive producer of streaming film Beats, alongside Uzo Aduba and newcomer Khalil Everage. On the small screen, Anderson appeared on All About the Andersons, K-Ville, The Shield and Guys with Kids.

Anderson has received seven consecutive Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series,” three Golden Globe nominations and three Critics Choice nominations for his popular role in black-ish. He has also been nominated for four Emmys as a producer on BLACK-ISH for “Outstanding Comedy Series.” Additionally, in 2022, he won his eighth individual Image Award in the category of “Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series,” adding to his 18 total Image Award nominations in his career.

He has been nominated for four Screen Actors Guild awards, BET Awards, and TEEN CHOICE AWARDS as well as one People’s Choice Awards and one Kids’ Choice Awards. In 2020, he was awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2022, Anderson was named as one of the 2022 Disney Legend Award recipients, The Walt Disney Company’s highest honor recognizing individuals who have made an extraordinary and integral contribution to The Walt Disney Company.

The CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

ABOUT THE TELEVISION ACADEMY

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fueling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy® Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honors.