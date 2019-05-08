Anthony Anderson, Spike Lee To Attend the 2019 American Black Film Festival

The 23rd annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF), taking place in Miami June 12-16, continues to deliver on their promise to showcase some of today's hottest talent and provide a platform for emerging artists. This year's lineup will include conversations, screenings and panels with diverse and inspiring filmmakers, icons and industry executives, presented by some of the most innovative brands in entertainment.



Panels will include Beyond the Spider-Verse: What's Next for Sony Pictures Animation with a conversation between Academy Award-winner Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) and Karen Tolliver (SVP of Creative, Sony Pictures Animation).The Art of Directing panel will merge together directors from last year's top films,Malcolm D. Lee (Night School), Steven Caple, Jr. (Creed II), George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Give) and Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) for a discussion about their creative process. NBCUniversal will present two exciting panels: The Story BEHIND THE MUSIC with Songland's Ester Dean, an intimate conversation with Grammy-nominated songwriter Ester Dean (Pitch Perfect) covering her successful career and her role in finding the next great song and songwriter on "Songland." Their dual panel, The Come Up: A Conversation with the Stars of NBC will feature Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam), Niles Fitch (This is Us), LaRoyce Hawkins(Chicago P.D.)and Ego Nwodim (SNL); Bravo Media Presents: Families & BLACK LOVE will discuss love, family and relationships with Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Karen Huger (The Real Housewives of Potomac) and Dr. Jaqueline Walters (Married to Medicine).



Academy Award-winning director, Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman) will come together with his mentee, Stefon Bristonfor a Clips and Conversation about his new Netflix release, "See You Yesterday." WarnerMedia's panel will discuss all things "Claws" with My Journey from ABFF to the Claws Writing Room: The Cinderella Story of 2017 ABFF Award WinnerDarrin Dortch with panelists Niecy Nash, Darrin Dortch, Janine Sherman Barrois and Eliot Laurence.



Accenture and Hilton will present The About Women panel with Iyanla Vanzant (Fix My Life), Tracy Oliver (Little, Girl's Trip) and La La Anthony (Power), who will offer their personal in-depth experiences and perspectives on being women of color in Hollywood. The panel will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning journalist,Jemele Hill.



The ABFF screenings will feature The Bobby Debarge Story courtesy of TV One, a highly-anticipated tale of the eldest sibling of the world-famous Pop group Debarge and his struggles with fame and fortune. Netflix brings two films this year, Black Godfather and the premiere of Beats. A coming of age drama, Beats is about a musical prodigy (Khalil Everage) who forms an unlikely friendship with his high school security guard played by Anthony Anderson. Everage and Anderson are confirmed to speak during the film's Q&A. Black Godfather charts the exceptional and unlikely rise of music executive Clarence Avant. Director Reginald Hudlin will discuss the making of and the behind the scenes of this film. Expect something special from Snowfall, courtesy of FX, and created by the late John Singleton, a longtime supporter and friend of the festival.



OWN presents two highly-anticipated dramas at the festival, with the episodic world premiereof"Ambitions," helmed from executive producer Will Packer, featuring Jamey Giddens, Robin Givens, Essence Atkins,Brian White and Kendrick Cross. OWN'S second film, David Makes Man, from Oscar-winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan will be screened then followed by a talkback with McCraney, AKili McDowell (Criminal Activities), Phylicia Rashad (Empire), Dee Harris Lawrence (Unsolved) and Alana Arenas (Canal Street). IFC will highlight a new series, Sherman's Showcase, produced by actors/writers Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin and executive produced by John Legend, a musical variety show that draws inspiration from "Solid Gold," "Soul Train" and "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In."



Def Comedy Jam co-creator Bob Sumner will host the screening of his truTV show Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, with DJ Cipha Sounds. This half-hour series, with the next generation of comedians, brings their hilarious personal stories to life with a playful reinvention of stand-up.



Director Matty Rich will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his film, "The Inkwell," in the classic cinema section of the festival and will discuss the making of the film and its importance to film history.



For a full listing of panels and screenings coming to the 2019 American Black Film Festival, please continue to go to the website and also download the American Black Film Festival app TODAY on Apple and Google Play for festival updates.





