Annette Benning to Lead Peacock's APPLES NEVER FALL Series

Peacock announced that four-time Academy Award nominated actress Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) will star in Peacock's upcoming limited drama series APPLES NEVER FALL, in the role of "Joy Delaney."

This is Bening's highly-anticipated return to television after nearly 20 years since she starred in HBO's Mrs. Harris (2005), which earned her an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie. Bening is also a two-time Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner, and Tony Award nominee. She is also starring in Netflix's upcoming film Nyad, from Academy Award, BAFTA, and Emmy Award-winning duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

APPLES NEVER FALL centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Executive producers include David Heyman (Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood), Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), Albert Page (Love, Victor, Dave) and Jillian Share (Pacific Rim, 42).