Animated Film FLOW Officially Joins Criterion Collection

Sideshow and Janus Films have announced that Gints Zilbalodis’ award-winning, box office hit FLOW will join The Criterion Collection later this year. The film will also make its streaming debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 and will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

In a statement, filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis said, “It’s an absolute dream come true to see FLOW featured in the Criterion Collection alongside the legendary filmmakers I grew up admiring, like Cuaron, Anderson, and Scorsese. I can’t thank Criterion enough for this incredible honor! I’m thrilled to collaborate with them on the ultimate 4K special edition of Flow. I have so much great stuff to share. It’s going to be amazing!”

FLOW is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. It is nominated for 2 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best International Feature (Latvia). The film just won the Annie Award for Best Animated Feature (Independent) and Best Writing. It also won the Golden Globe, European Film Award, National Board of Review, New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Films Critics Association awards for Best Animated Feature. It is nominated for the BAFTA for Best Animated Film and Best Children’s and Family Film, the César for Best Animated Film, the ACE Eddie and the Arts Directors Guild Award. FLOW recently passed 4 million dollars at the North American Box Office and continues to play in theaters across the country.

A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, FLOW follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat IN SEARCH OF dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet. From the boundless imagination of the award-winning filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis (“Away”) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, FLOW is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart. Watch the trailer below.

