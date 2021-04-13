Angelica Vale To Host New Original Show THE MASK OF LOVE On EstrellaTV

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company, announced TODAY that beloved, iconic Mexican actress Angélica Vale is joining the EstrellaTV network as host of the new original dating series La Máscara Del Amor (The Mask of Love). The series is currently in production at Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA.

"I'm excited to join the EstrellaTV team in hosting this unique and fun dating show La Máscara Del Amor," Vale said. "Many of my single friends say how hard it is to meet someone. This series is a new twist on how people make personal love connections beyond typical first date pleasantries. On this show, our contestants will have the opportunity to participate in games and situations that allow them to get to know someone before seeing who is behind the mask. I'm excited to host this unique show and hopefully help these singles make a real love connection."

The 44-episode initial run will be produced by Estrella Media and Alton River Media. La Máscara del Amor is an original dating game centered on a single man or woman being wooed through games and challenges by five masked suitors. The contestants move through the challenges with Vale serving as both host and confidant. At the end, it is ultimately up to the main contestant to decide between love or the cash prize at the end of each episode.

The show is currently in production under COVID-19 protocols at Estrella Studios in Burbank, CA. The show is scheduled to air on EstrellaTV starting May 27, 2021.

Vale is a multitalented artist (singer, actress, comedian, playwrite, voice over actor, and celebrity impersonator) who hails from one of Mexico's most iconic entertainment royalty families. She is the daughter of legendary actress and singer Angélica María, "Mexico ́s Timeless Sweetheart," and the talented entertainer (singer, actor, comedian) Raul Vale. She's also the granddaughter of internationally renowned producer, director and writer Angélica Ortiz. She began her career in the entertainment industry at the tender age of two. Since then, her career credits include over 30 theatrical productions, nine feature films, more than 250 television productions throughout Latin America and the U.S., including the smash hit telenovela "La Fea Más Bella," Mexico's version of Ugly Betty. In 2007, she was featured in a cameo appearance on the season finale of ABC's Ugly Betty. As a musical artist, she began recording at the age of four and to date has participated in musical theatre as a composer and performer and has had a successful music career as a solo artist. Most recently, she has added the role of radio personality to her impressive list of accomplishments at a local Latin pop/reggaeton station in Los Angeles.

"Angélica is a natural fit for this unique role, as it's a hybrid of hosting and being the fairy godmother to an entertaining group of singles looking for love," said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, TV Programming, Estrella Media. "Our audience looks to us to be entertained, and we love this series because it delivers a unique and fun alternative to the challenge of meeting your true love. We think the audience will love it, and judging from the contestants, we are already rooting for love to happen on this show."

La Mascara del Amor joins EstrellaTV's slate of original programming, including the long-running talent competition series Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, and primetime variety talk series Tu-Night con Omar Chaparro. EstrellaTV can be viewed on the EstrellaTV Network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and fuboTV.