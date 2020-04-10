Andy Daly To Release New Comedy Album

Andy Daly (Review, Eastbound & Down) will release his new comedy album 'Four More Sweaters: Monsters Take Your Questions' on Friday, April 24 via aspecialthing Records.

A singular comedy album, 'Four Sweaters' serves as the destined-to-be-cult-classic follow-up to Daly's 2008 2-disc debut 'Nine Sweaters'. On his new album, Daly portrays four new original, demented characters including Dalton Wilcox, Poet Laureate of the West; Don DiMello, Theatrical Director; Chip Gardner, Candidate for Honorary Mayor of Hollywood; and L. Ron Hubbard.

A balance of prepared material and crowd work, Daly delivers absurd new sketches with each character before then taking questions from the audience, giving Daly room to showcase his improvisational brilliance.

New York-born, New Jersey-raised Andy Daly starred in and Executive Produced the Comedy Central series Review and has appeared in many TV shows, most memorably Eastbound & Down, Silicon Valley, Veep, The Office, Rick & Morty and The Who Was? Show. He's also been in movies like Semi-Pro, The Informant! and Transformers 3, in which he was killed by a copy machine. Andy is also known for his many podcast appearances, most notably on COMEDY BANG! BANG! and on his own show The Andy Daly Podcast Pilot Project and its spin-off Bonanas For Bonanza. Andy was one of the earliest students of The Upright Citizens Brigade in New York and has been improvising with them ever since. He now lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters and a dog named Sunny who loves you very much.





