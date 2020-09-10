Amazon Will Develop Nicholas Cage JOE EXOTIC Series

The series marks Cage's first regular TV role.

Variety reports that an upcoming series based on the life of Joe Exotic ("Tiger King") is in development at Amazon. The series will star Nicholas Cage, in his first regular television role.

The story centers around Joe Shreibvogel (Cage), a.k.a. Joe Exotic, an eccentric exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park - even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.

It is based on the article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad.

Another Joe Exotic series, starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin, is in development at NBC.

Cage won an Academy Award for his performance in "Leaving Las Vegas." He's known for performances in films like "National Treasure," "Moonstruck," "Honeymoon in Vegas," and "Peggy Sue Got Married."

Read the original story on Variety.

