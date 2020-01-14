Amazon Studios Greenlights JACK REACHER Series

Amazon Studios today announced that it has greenlit Jack Reacher, a drama based on the character from Lee Child's international bestselling series of books, which is published in 49 languages and 101 territories and has sold 100 million books to date. Produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, the television series will be written by Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break), who will also executive produce and serve as showrunner for the series. The first season will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, "The Killing Floor."

"Lee Child has created an incredible character and world; it will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child's books - and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher," said Santora.

"It's been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me," said Child.

"Lee Child's Jack Reacher books series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios' slate of bold, character-driven series," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We look forward to expanding the of the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience."

In addition to Santora, the series will be executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance.





