Adam Sandler's Netflix Comedy Special Now Available to Stream

Adam Sandler has officially released his acclaimed NETFLIX comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You, on vinyl and DSPs via Warner Records. Directed by Josh Safdie [Uncut Gems], the special is currently streaming on NETFLIX now. Stream the comedy special below.

The comedy special includes Sandler’s hilarious first stand-up routine in six years in addition to 29 new original songs—which he co-wrote and performed live. With a guitar in hand, he delivers the clever and catchy “Mutterin’” as one of many musical highlights. Fittingly, he closes the show with “Here Comes The Comedy.” Penned by Sandler and Dan Bulla, he brings the tune to life on a Stratocaster originally given to him by his dad at 12-years-old. Billboard hailed it as “a warm salute to the healing power of comedy.” SLATE called it “a “We Didn’t Start the Fire” FOR THE PEOPLE who have inspired him throughout his career,” going on to praise how he ends up “eventually landing on the gut punch of the departed Norm Macdonald and Chris Farley.”

Earning further acclaim, The New York Times summed up Love You as “terrific.” Moreover, the special has simultaneously held a spot in the Top 10 on NETFLIX.

Adam Sandler stands out as one of the most successful and influential comedians, actors, producers, and entertainers of all-time. He notably achieved the prestigious MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR in 2023 as well as garnering nominations for three GRAMMY® Awards, five Primetime EMMY® Awards, two Golden Globe® Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among numerous other accolades throughout his career.

Along the way, he has also delivered a string of classic comedy albums, spanning the double-platinum They’re All Gonna Laugh at You [1993], double-platinum What the Hell Happened to Me? [1996], gold-certified What’s Your Name? [1997], gold-certified Stan and Judy’s Kid [1999], and Shhh…Don’t Tell [2004]. Not to mention, his catalog notably includes the gold-certified staple “The Chanuhkah Song.” In 2024, he teamed up with director Josh Safdie for the NETFLIX special Adam Sandler: Love You. With various projects on the horizon, he is co-producing, co-writing, and starring in the long-awaited sequel Happy Gilmore 2 due out in Summer 2025.

