Actor and Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor Dies at 79 Due to COVID-19

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that comedian and actor Tim Brooke-Taylor has died at 79 due to COVID-19. His death was confirmed to Variety by his agent early Sunday.

Brooke-Taylor is best known for starring in the BBC series, The Goodies.

Brooke-Taylor first became active in performing in comedy sketches while at Cambridge University, and became President of the Footlights club. He toured internationally with the Footlights revue in 1964.

He became further known to the public when he began working on BBC Radio's I'm Sorry, I'll Read That Again.

He began work on television in At Last the 1948 Show, but he was best known as a member of The Goodies, starring in the television series throughout the 1970s. In addition, Brooke-Taylor in multiple sitcoms, and appeared as a panellist on I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue for nearly 50 years.

Some of Brooke-Taylor's recent credits include co-hosting Channel 4 daytime game show "Beat The Nation" with Graeme Garden. His final TV credit was an episode of "Doctors", a BBC One medical soap.

Brooke-Taylor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during the Queen's 2011 Birthday Honors, for services to entertainment.

