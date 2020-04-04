Actor Logan Williams, Best Known For THE FLASH, Has Died at Age 16

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Logan Williams, the actor known for his work on The Flash, died suddenly at age 16.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, confirmed his death to the Tri-City News of British Columbia, saying THE FAMILY is "absolutely devastated."

Williams said that, due to the current health crisis, THE FAMILY is unable to mourn together.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," she said. "It's hard."

Williams played the younger version of Barry Allen on The Flash. Grant Gustin, who played his older counterpart, paid tribute to Williams on Instagram.

The Flash star Grant Gustin, who plays the grown-up version of Barry Allen and his titular alter ego, paid tribute to Williams on Instagram Friday.

"My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them," Gustin wrote. "Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone."

In addition to his work on The Flash, Williams also played Miles Montgomery on WHEN CALLS THE HEART for thirteen episodes from 2014-16, and Max Johnson on Supernatural. He also appeared in The Whispers.

Williams won the 2015 Joey Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama, Recurring Role 8-12 Years, for his role as Barry Allen. He was also nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2015 UBCP/ACTRA Awards.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You