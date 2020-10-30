Acorn TV's MY LIFE IS MURDER Starring Lucy Lawless to Return in 2021

This new season of the ratings-hit crime drama has been greenlit.

Leading UK-based distributor DCD Rights has raised significant production finance and secured distribution rights to a new season of the murder mystery drama series My Life Is Murder starring Lucy Lawless (Top of the Lake, Spartacus, Xena: Warrior Princess). This new season of the ratings-hit crime drama has been greenlit by a consortium consisting of AMC Networks' streaming service Acorn TV, which will take a package of English-speaking rights (North America, the UK and Australia premiere rights with secondary rights for NZ), DCD Rights for rest of world and producer Greenstone TV, with New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ and Network 10 in Australia also on board.

The 10 x 60' series moves from Melbourne, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand and is currently in pre-production, starring Lucy Lawless alongside her season one cohort Ebony Vagulans (Doctor Doctor, The Letdown, The Furies).

Don Klees, SVP Programming for Acorn TV and Executive Producer, noted, "Acorn TV's subscribers adored the first season of My Life Is Murder, so we're thrilled to work with DCD Rights, Greenstone TV and Lucy Lawless on a fun new season. We're excited to come on board as a production partner for the new episodes and bring the show to even more of our subscribers in new territories."

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO at DCD Rights, adds, "We have seen strong international success with the first series of My Life Is Murder and we want to build on this with a second. Partnering with Acorn TV, TVNZ, Network 10 and local funding in New Zealand means we have raised the necessary investment to get this highly watchable series straight into production. We know this type of feel-good series is being sought out by many platforms and broadcasters for their viewers at this time and look forward to sharing it with our clients around the world in the coming months."

My Life Is Murder stars award-winning Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless as private investigator Alexa Crowe, who brings her unique brand of investigation to an unsuspecting New Zealand.

Alexa finds herself entangled in compelling new murder mysteries centred on fascinating and dangerous characters who will challenge, flirt with and frustrate Alexa... and sometimes threaten everything she cares about.

There may be new friends and locations to explore, but Alexa's life is still very much murder. Ably assisted by exuberant Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans), Alexa is ready to use her powers for good and bring her always surprising sleuthing style back at full force in this charming, humorous series. A spectacular new city, ten compelling new crimes and one unstoppable ex-cop... Let the games begin.

My Life Is Murder is a Greenstone TV production for TVNZ, Acorn TV and DCD Rights in association with Network 10.

ACORN TV is North America's leading streaming service for a specialized audience and the largest streaming service focused on high quality television from Britain and beyond. Featuring "the most robust, reliable selection of European, British, Canadian and Australian shows" (The New York Times), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is commercial free and commissions, co-produces, and licenses original and exclusive mysteries, dramas, and comedies from across the globe including Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and other European countries. Acorn TV continues to rapidly grow with expanding worldwide to dozens of countries, including the UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

