Acorn TV Orders Alicia Silverstone Led Drama IRISH BLOOD

AMC Networks’ international streamer, Acorn TV, has announced the greenlight and start of production on Irish Blood, which follows hot-shot Los Angeles divorce lawyer, Fiona Sharpe, who receives a letter from her estranged father and sets out to uncover the mystery of his disappearance. Award-winning actress Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Bugonia) leads the cast and executive produces this layered, compelling drama from writers Aaron Martin, Christina Ray, Mike O’Leary and John Krizanc.

Irish Blood, a six-part murder mystery (6x60), focuses on Fiona (Silverstone), whose path in life is earmarked by her father, Declan, who seemingly abandoned her and her mother on her tenth birthday. After years of channelling anger toward him, to the benefit of her litigious clients, a message from her father sends her to Ireland. There she learns key truths about her father as well as a family that doesn’t know she exists, and, moreover, that the story of abandonment that has shaped her entire life – was a lie. A lie intended to protect her and her mother from her father’s shady business dealings. Fiona resolves to uncover the full truth about her father and reconnect with the parent she only thought she knew.

Joining Silverstone as series regulars are Wendy Crewson (We Were Liars, Tracker), Jason O’Mara (The Man In The High Castle, The Good Wife), Dearbhla Molloy (Wild Mountain Thyme, Rendezvous), Simone Kirby (His Dark Materials, Kneecap), Ruth Codd (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Leonardo Taiwo (Wheel of Time, Ant-Man & The Wasp).

“Irish Blood is the story of a woman discovering herself and confronting her past after traveling abroad unexpectedly. I love how unpredictable the storytelling feels and the combination of drama, humor and suspense my character experiences,” shared Silverstone.

Silverstone, best known for her generation-defining turn in Clueless, is a decorated actress, author, entrepreneur and activist with notable Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, a National Board of Review award, among others. She recently wrapped production on Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia and will next be seen in Kyle Mooney’s Y2K for A24. Silverstone currently stars opposite Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in the Netflix/Black Label thriller Reptile and can be seen in a bevy of 2024 festival darlings.

“Acorn TV is known for its vast range of compelling mysteries and audiences will not be disappointed by this modern, witty, smart drama that will keep them guessing until the final minute,” added Rob Fox, Executive Vice President, Production, AMC Networks, who oversees original programming for Acorn TV. “We’re elated to have Alicia on board, her depth and charm add a new layer to ‘Fiona’ in this stunning journey from Aaron, Christina, Mike and John.”

“Christina Ray and Aaron Martin have created an engaging world filled with mystery and messy family dynamics set in Ireland. We are delighted to collaborate again with the talented team at Shaftesbury to bring this series to Acorn/AMC audiences,” said Paul Donovan, Co-Founder, Deadpan.

“We are delighted to be working with the talented director Molly McGlynn on this project,” says Christina Jennings, Shaftesbury Chairman and President. “Our cast, led by Alicia Silverstone, Wendy Crewson and Jason O’Mara should prove to make this a terrific project for AMC/Acorn TV.” Production has officially begun on Irish Blood in Dublin and surrounding areas of Ireland.

Irish Blood is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Paul Donovan, Ailish McElmeel, Aaron Martin, Christina Ray, Alicia Silverstone and Molly McGlynn. Paige Haight and Catherine McGee produce. The series is directed by Molly McGlynn and series writers include Christina Ray, Aaron Martin, Mike O’Leary and John Krizanc.

Irish Blood is produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures, in association with AMC Studios and with the support of incentives for the Irish Film Industry provided by the government of Ireland, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. AMC Studios holds worldwide distribution rights.

