Acclaimed Japanese Sci-Fi Comedy BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES Sets On-Demand Release

Following a wildly successful run on the global film festival circuit, Indiecan Entertainment has the North American VOD premiere of Junta Yamaguchi's acclaimed debut feature film Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes.

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes made its North American premiere at Montreal's Fantasia International Film Festival, followed by a wildly successful UK premiere at London's Arrow Video FrightFest and a US Premiere at Austin's Fantastic Fest. The timewarped workplace comedy will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, VUDU, iNDemand and DISH, beginning January 25th.

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes had its world premiere at Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, beginning a global tour of critical and audience acclaim. The film has taken home several awards to date including White Raven and the Critics Award at BIFFF, Best Director and the Audience Award for Best Feature at Fantaspoa, the NETPAC Award at BIFAN, the Golden Bat for Best Film at Fantafestival and the Nippon Visions Audience Award for Best Director at the Nippon Connection Japanese Film Festival. The film most recently took home a Jury Award for Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking and the Gold Audience Award for Best Asian Film at Fantasia.

Since the world premiere at Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes has been praised by critics. Comic Book Resources hailed "Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes cost next to nothing compared to the megabudget Tenet, yet it manages to be equally inventive in its portrayal of time travel and far more entertaining to watch" while Cultured Vultures called the film "intricate and wonderfully creative" and "a dazzling sci-fi gem".

﻿Film Threat gave the sci-fi comedy "10/10" and boasted "there is nothing to not love about Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes." Flickering Myth proclaimed that "Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes delivers a rare truly fresh take on the time travel movie."

Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes was produced by Kazuchika Yoshida and Takahiro Otsuki, with Junta Yamaguchi directing from a script by Makoto Ueda.

Kato is a middle-aged shop owner in Kyoto, Japan who lives above his cafe. He spends his free time playing in a local band and sometimes thinking about Megumi, the woman in the barbershop next door with whom Kato is infatuated. One evening, after closing up the cafe, Kato is in his room when suddenly he appears on his own computer screen.

The Kato on the screen is using the computer from downstairs in the cafe and claims to be from two minutes in the future. Kato is understandably confused and skeptical, but things get really strange when he goes down to the cafe computer, sees himself sitting back in his room, and begins to deliver the same message he heard two minutes before. It's not long before Kato's friends discover the phenomenon - which they dub "Time TV" - and devise a plan to go beyond the infinite two minutes.

Watch the new trailer here: