AXIOS Continues August 31 on HBO

Watch a promo here!

AXIOS continues with a new episode MONDAY, AUGUST 31 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.



The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week's episode features:

An exclusive interview about the impending "red mirage" on election night and the factors setting the stage for chaos.

An interview with David Ricks, Chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly, who discusses the company's work on the coronavirus, THE TIMELINE for a vaccine, and whether the process has become politicized. Eli Lilly was the first pharmaceutical company to begin a human trial of a COVID-19 antibody treatment.

A conversation with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on the future of restaurants, delivery and the gig economy amidst major regulatory scrutiny.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.

Watch a promo here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles