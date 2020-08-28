AXIOS Continues August 31 on HBO
Watch a promo here!
AXIOS continues with a new episode MONDAY, AUGUST 31 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO, featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.
The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
This week's episode features:
- An exclusive interview about the impending "red mirage" on election night and the factors setting the stage for chaos.
- An interview with David Ricks, Chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly, who discusses the company's work on the coronavirus, THE TIMELINE for a vaccine, and whether the process has become politicized. Eli Lilly was the first pharmaceutical company to begin a human trial of a COVID-19 antibody treatment.
- A conversation with DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on the future of restaurants, delivery and the gig economy amidst major regulatory scrutiny.
AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.
Watch a promo here: