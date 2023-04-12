AMERICAN IDOL Returns to Aulani on Sunday

America's favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America's first open vote of the season in this episode of "American Idol" airing SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, and will be available the next day on Hulu.

"Idol" waves aloha to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, wrapping up two nights of incredible performances. GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Noah Cyrus serves as mentor, offering advice to contestants hoping to earn America's vote in this episode of "American Idol" airing MONDAY, APRIL 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, and will be available the next day on Hulu.

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the second year in a row among Adults 18-49.