AMC Plans to Accept Bitcoin as Payment For Movie Tickets and Concessions

Earlier this week, AMC said that it will begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for movie tickets and concessions purchased online for all US theaters, CNBC reports.

CEO of AMC Entertainment Adam Aron said that the movie theater chain will have the IT systems in place to take the cryptocurrency as payment by the end of 2021.

Aron said that many of AMC's new shareholders "are quite enthusiastic about cryptocurrency."

Bitcoin will be the only crypto accepted at this time, but that could change.

"We also are in the preliminary stage of now exploring how else AMC can participate in this new burgeoning cryptocurrency universe, and we're quite intrigued by a potentially lucrative business opportunity for AMC if we intelligently pursue serious further involvement with cryptocurrency," Aron said.

