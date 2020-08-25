ALIVE, Starring Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye, Confirmed for September 8 Release on Netflix

The film already had a theatrical run in Korea.

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, confirmed the international premiere of #Alive as September 8, 2020, following its theatrical run in Korea.

#Alive tells the story of a mysterious virus outbreak that suddenly spreads throughout modern day Seoul and rapidly grows out of control. People struggle to stay alive when the unknown infection causes victims to eat each other, turning them into zombies.

Oh Jun-u, played by Yoo Ah-in, and Kim Yu-bin, played by Park Shin-hye, struggle to survive in an apartment complex from those infected with the virus. They are trapped alone inside their apartments without access to cellular data, Wi-Fi, text, or phone calls. Their only source of information about the outside world is the news on TV and what they can see from outside their apartment windows.

While they are neighbors, Jun-u and Yu-bin have opposite personalities. Jun-u is a typical middle-class boy who enjoys computer games and social networking. He utilizes technology to survive. Meanwhile, Yu-bin incorporates more traditional items like camping tools and telescopes to survive. With their different specialities, the pair work together to stay alive.

Yoo Ah-in is known for portraying diverse roles in movies and dramas including Veteran, Chicago Typewriter, Six Flying Dragons, and more. Popular actress Park Shin-hye is known for her roles in You Are Beautiful, Pinocchio, and Memories of the Alhambra.

#Alive, based on an original script of screenwriter Matt Naylor, is directed by IL CHO and produced by ZIP CINEMA and PERSPECTIVE PICTURES. It premieres internationally on September 8, 2020, only on Netflix.

