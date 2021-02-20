Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AFI Movie Club Celebrates AFI Awards 2020 Honoree THE GOOD LORD BIRD With New Content From Ethan Hawke and Joshua Caleb Johnson

Johnson accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble.

Feb. 20, 2021  

AFI AWARDS celebrates THE GOOD LORD BIRD with brand new content featuring actor Joshua Caleb Johnson and creator and star Ethan Hawke. Johnson accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience, while Ethan Hawke takes the audience "Behind the Scene" to talk about a dinner scene between abolitionist John Brown and Frederick Douglass as they debate whether to take "the slow peaceful path or the more violent charge to equality" in the limited series.

"THE GOOD LORD BIRD ignites a powder keg of history with issues of identity that mark our modern day. Ethan Hawke and Mark Richard's richly reimagined tale of abolitionist John Brown is an eccentric epic driven by Joshua Caleb Johnson's performance as a young, freed slave swept up in Brown's crusade. Hawke's gloriously unhinged portrayal of Brown plays the perfect counterpart as together they march toward an inevitable destiny and scars that have yet to heal today." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Naomi Christie Trantu, Directing Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree THE GOOD LORD BIRD.


