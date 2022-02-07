ADVENTURES IN SUCCESS Mockumentary Sets Release Date

Audiences are invited to the join THE QUEST for utopia in the theatrical and digital release of Adventures in Success. Youthful idealism, dangerous extremism, and bigoted townsfolk clash as a mysterious wellness collective strives to heal Mother Earth through the power of the female orgasm.

Adventures in Success had its virtual world premiere at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival and went on to screen at Nashville Film Festival, Vail Film Festival, and the Tallgrass Film Festival. The film made its in-person bow at the Austin Film Festival.

The satirical comedy will open in Los Angeles at the Lumiere Music Hall on March 4th. Nationwide, Adventures in Success will be available March 8th on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

Led by a mystical female founder, a cult masquerading as a wellness startup settles in the Catskills to build community and practice a ritual called Jilling Off. They believe that by prioritizing female pleasure they will heal Mother Earth. The group faces prejudice and bureaucracy from the local townspeople, and begin to question their own motives as they strive to manifest utopia.

Watch the new trailer here: