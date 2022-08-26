Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New Special

ABC to Preview Fall Primetime Lineup With New Special

“ABC Fall Preview Special” is set to air WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. 

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of ABC's fall programming slate, the network invites viewers to enjoy a preview of its primetime lineup, featuring an early look at new drama series "Alaska Daily," starring Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, as well as the latest addition to "The Rookie" franchise led by Niecy Nash-Betts, "The Rookie: Feds."

Plus, audiences can get a taste of what's coming up on some of their returning favorites, including "Grey's Anatomy," as Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital welcomes a new batch of interns; "Bachelor in Paradise," which hits the beach for another romance-filled fall debut; and seven-time Emmy®-nominated "Abbott Elementary," among many others.

Hosted by the cast of "Home Economics" (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata) ahead of their season three return, the "ABC Fall Preview Special" is set to air WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The special is from ABC Marketing.

ABC Entertainment's compelling programming includes "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; ratings juggernaut "The Bachelor" franchise; riveting dramas "Big Sky," "The Good Doctor," "A Million Little Things," "The Rookie" and "Station 19"; trailblazing comedies "Abbott Elementary," "The Conners," "The Goldbergs," "Home Economics" and "The Wonder Years"; popular game shows, including "The $100,000 Pyramid," "Celebrity Family Feud," "The Chase," "Press Your Luck" and "To Tell the Truth"; star-making sensation "American Idol"; "Judge Steve Harvey," the network's strongest unscripted series debut in a year; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank"; family favorites "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "Holey Moley"; "General Hospital," which heads into its milestone 60th season on the network; and late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; as well as the critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" specials. The network also boasts some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards."



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Eyedress Release New Album 'FULL TIME LOVER'Eyedress Release New Album 'FULL TIME LOVER'
August 26, 2022

FULL TIME LOVER, the new album from Manila-born, Los Angeles-based rising star Eyedress, is out now via Lex Records. Also, the Vanna Youngstein (Euphoria, Carly Rae Jepsen)-directed video for the album’s title track, “FULL TIME LOVER,” debuts, which finds Eyedress proposing to his partner in real life.
Regina Spektor Drops 20th Anniversary '11:11' Box Set & 'Papa's Bootlegs'Regina Spektor Drops 20th Anniversary '11:11' Box Set & 'Papa's Bootlegs'
August 26, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era—recorded by Regina's father—a full color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art, doodles and photos.
Kay Nambiar Shares Debut Single 'Speaking In Tongues'Kay Nambiar Shares Debut Single 'Speaking In Tongues'
August 26, 2022

Multifaceted singer/songwriter Kay Nambiar has released his debut single, “Speaking In Tongues.” The track is accompanied by a chilling and foreboding short film directed by Dutch filmmaker Sam de Jong (VICE Studio’s Goldie, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs) which follows the main character’s descent into delirium.
Map.ache Unveil New Single 'IZA'Map.ache Unveil New Single 'IZA'
August 26, 2022

A hypnotic deep house cut, ‘IZA’ pairs melancholic synths with plaintive vocals for a sound synonymous with the revered Giegling collective, the group of German producers and DJs best known for a string of underground hits including Map.ache’s ‘Where Do We Go From Here’. ‘IZA’ will feature on a forthcoming vinyl-first EP from Giegling.
SunDub Releases New Single 'Jump & Dance' feat. Lutan FyahSunDub Releases New Single 'Jump & Dance' feat. Lutan Fyah
August 26, 2022

SunDub, the Brooklyn-based five piece who expertly mixes classic reggae with elements of soul and blues, is back with a new single, “Jump and Dance.' This danceable, grooving tune, featuring guest vocals by Jamaican superstar Lutan Fyah, is a perfect introduction to SunDub’s lush sound and the next phase they are laying out with their new album.