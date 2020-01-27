ABC Studios Signs Overall Deal With Aline Brosh McKenna

Variety reports that ABC Studios has signed a three year overall deal with "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator Aline Brosh McKenna.

Brosh McKenna created "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" under her overall deal with CBS Television.

"Aline's film and TV work is truly unique and exceptional," said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. "Anyone who can write for Meryl Streep and Rachel Bloom is someone we want to be in business with, and we can't wait to see what Aline and Emily have in store for us."

Brosh McKenna also wrote the screenplay for Meryl Streep vehicle "The Devil Wears Prada."

The first series to be produced under the deal is called "Hit," which tells the story of a young Pop star, struggling to write her debut album, who gets stuck in a songwriting bootcamp organized by the anxious execs at her record label.

"I am so excited to be partnering with ABC Studios," said Brosh McKenna. "Dana, Jonnie and the whole development team have so much passion for creating unique, quality television. I'm thrilled for the chance to continue working on projects I love. I hope Lean Machine will be a home for material that is character-driven, inclusive, human and which puts writers and writing at the center of the creative process."

Read the original story on Variety.





