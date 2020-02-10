ABC Renews THE GOOD DOCTOR for a Fourth Season

ABC has renewed the hit drama series "The Good Doctor" for the 2020-2021 season, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

"'The Good Doctor' has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity," said Burke. "David Shore's thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore's nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I'm excited to see where they take us next."



"We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing 'The Good Doctor' to television at the exact right moment; the show's complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now," said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television.

"The Good Doctor" is ABC's most-watched show this season after 35 days of delayed viewing across all linear and digital platforms, averaging 15.6 million Total Viewers with multiplatform playback. "The Good Doctor" is the season's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers, soaring by +6.41 million viewers from its Live+Same Day average to its Live+35 Day average. In addition, the ABC drama nearly triples its Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating after 35 days of playback, spiking by +175% to stand as the No. 1 broadcast gainer this season. Based on original telecasts, "The Good Doctor" is Monday's No. 1 series in Total Viewers and ranks among the season's Top 10 series overall (No. 9).

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.

David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

Photo credit: ABC/Art Streiber





