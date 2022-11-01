Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL

ABC Picks Up New Unscripted Comedy Series THE PRANK PANEL

The new series is coming to the network in 2023.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

ABC has picked up a new unscripted comedy series coming to the network in 2023. "The Prank Panel" lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world's greatest pranksters.

Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of "pranxperts," taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

"The Prank Panel" is produced by KIMMELOT and ITV America. Executive producers include Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for KIMMELOT, Johnny Knoxville and Eric Andre, and Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino for ITV America. A premiere date for the new comedy series will be announced at a later time.

ABC Entertainment's compelling programming includes "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama in primetime television; ratings juggernaut "The Bachelor" franchise; riveting dramas "Big Sky," "The Good Doctor," "A Million Little Things," "The Rookie" and "Station 19"; trailblazing comedies "Abbott Elementary," "The Conners," "The Goldbergs," "Home Economics" and "The Wonder Years"; popular game shows, including "The $100,000 Pyramid," "Celebrity Family Feud," "The Chase," "Press Your Luck" and "To Tell the Truth"; star-making sensation "American Idol"; "Judge Steve Harvey," the network's strongest unscripted series debut in a year; reality phenomenon "Shark Tank"; family favorites "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "Holey Moley"; "General Hospital," which heads into its milestone 60th season on the network; and late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; as well as the critically acclaimed, Emmy®Award-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" specials. The network also boasts some of television's most prestigious awards shows, including "The Oscars®," "The CMA Awards" and the "American Music Awards."



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Trailer Photo
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Trailer
The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: TV Legend Marla Gibbs Visits SHERRI Photo
VIDEO: TV Legend Marla Gibbs Visits SHERRI
On “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD spoke to legendary actress Marla Gibbs. The 91-year-old TV icon spilled on the time Snoop Dogg offered to smoke her out on the set of their new movie “Bromates.” Watch the new video now!
Netflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Documentary Series Photo
Netflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Documentary Series
Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its natural history slate with six new documentary series. Netflix's natural history slate is extremely popular with viewers. More than 100 million households have tuned in to Our Planet since its release in April 2019. Check out the complete list of upcoming series now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Doc SeriesNetflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Doc Series
November 1, 2022

Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its natural history slate with six new documentary series. Netflix's natural history slate is extremely popular with viewers. More than 100 million households have tuned in to Our Planet since its release in April 2019. Check out the complete list of upcoming series now!
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever at Hometown Arena in DenverNathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever at Hometown Arena in Denver
November 1, 2022

For Rateliff and the band, the performance at Ball Arena on December 16 holds special significance as it’s their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. This milestone performance follows an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022 that includes debut shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
FROM SCRATCH Is the Most Viewed Title on Netflix the Week of October 24FROM SCRATCH Is the Most Viewed Title on Netflix the Week of October 24
November 1, 2022

In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke’s heartfelt series, From Scratch, topped the English TV List with 72.02M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story was a favorite amongst fans and critics alike, pulling in a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and appearing in the Top 10 in 84 countries.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Premiering in Immersive Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos Exclusively on Apple MusicA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Premiering in Immersive Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos Exclusively on Apple Music
November 1, 2022

Craft Recordings announces the debut of A Charlie Brown Christmas—Vince Guaraldi Trio’s timeless score from the beloved 1965 animated special—in immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The album, which features such holiday classics as “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Linus and Lucy,” and “O Tannenbaum,” is premiering exclusively on Apple Music.
VIDEO: Watch the LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND TrailerVIDEO: Watch the LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND Trailer
November 1, 2022

Featuring Oscar® winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo, “Kingdom,” “Boss Level”). The film follows Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) — and the upcoming Geneva grand prix. Watch the video trailer now!