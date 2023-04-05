Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Actor Jeremy Renner for First Exclusive Interview Since Snowplow Accident

ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Actor Jeremy Renner for First Exclusive Interview Since Snowplow Accident

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” airs Thursday, April 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Apr. 05, 2023  

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year's Day.

Renner, who was run over by his seven-ton snowplow in an attempt to save his nephew's life, was critically injured ― breaking more than 30 bones and puncturing a lung. He opens up about the harrowing details of his accident, the critical hours that followed and his time in the hospital, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at his ongoing recovery.

The special also features interviews with Renner's family members, including the nephew he was trying to protect, and the first responders that saved his life. "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" airs Thursday, April 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Watch Lifetimes TLC FOREVER Documentary Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Lifetime's TLC FOREVER Documentary Trailer
TLC Forever chronicles the journey of the female group who led the way with their music, their message, and their style. For the first time, T-Boz and Chilli and other music industry colleagues detail their story and lives in how they broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds. Watch the video trailer now!
Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback to Receive Cinemacon Rising Stars of the Year Award Photo
Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback to Receive Cinemacon Rising Stars of the Year Award
Anthony Ramos is known for inaugurating the dual roles of “John Laurens” and “Philip Hamilton” in the critically acclaimed, TONY® Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. His impressive film and television credits include In the Heights, A Star is Born, Monsters and Men, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Patti Cake$, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It.
Video: Watch the New BARBIE Trailer Featuring Margot Robie & More Photo
Video: Watch the New BARBIE Trailer Featuring Margot Robie & More
From Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), and more. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood LegendTim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend
April 5, 2023

After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season TwoAll of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
April 5, 2023

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIESInterview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
April 4, 2023

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'
April 4, 2023

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMATainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA
April 4, 2023

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
share