ABC News Anchor Diane Sawyer Sits Down With Actor Jeremy Renner for First Exclusive Interview Since Snowplow Accident

ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has an exclusive interview with actor Jeremy Renner, the first since his life-threatening accident on New Year's Day.

Renner, who was run over by his seven-ton snowplow in an attempt to save his nephew's life, was critically injured ― breaking more than 30 bones and puncturing a lung. He opens up about the harrowing details of his accident, the critical hours that followed and his time in the hospital, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at his ongoing recovery.

The special also features interviews with Renner's family members, including the nephew he was trying to protect, and the first responders that saved his life. "Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph" airs Thursday, April 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

Watch the new trailer here: