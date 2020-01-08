ABC Debuts New Trailer for THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY

Today, ABC gave TCA members an exclusive first look at the compelling new modern-day fairy tale, "The Baker and the Beauty." Check out the exclusive trailer below before the series premiere, MONDAY, APRIL 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"The Baker and the Beauty" stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. "The Baker and the Beauty" is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar, originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet's Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Universal Television is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.

Watch the trailer here:





