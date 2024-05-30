ABC Casting Unveils D-DAY: AN ORIGINAL WORKPLACE COMEDY Talent Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time in its 22-year history, the Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase will debut an ensemble piece – “D-DAY: An Original Workplace Comedy” – born out of ABC Casting’s continued commitment for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated. An in-person screening event for an industry-invited audience will take place late summer 2024.

“As we build on the rich legacy of Disney Television Discovers, we are thrilled to introduce these 10 extraordinary actors on the rise,” said Felicia Joseph, senior vice president, Casting, ABC Entertainment. “This year, my team has reimagined the showcase with a fresh format in collaboration with Soni, Myrick, Nichols and various creative teams throughout Disney Entertainment Television. We look forward to presenting this extended ensemble piece to the industry at large and championing these artists in their journeys both in front of and behind the camera.”

Written by Eric Myrick, “D-Day: An Original Workplace Comedy” takes viewers inside an LA tech startup, where an eclectic HR team must confront rumors of an imminent acquisition by a tech giant. As uncertainty looms large, this ragtag department unites to save their jobs and shake up their corporate ecosystem.

The 2024 featured performers include Amber Reauchean Williams, David Andrew Calvillo, David Gridley, Heather Gibson, Isaiah Dòdó-Williams, Julian Manjerico, Justen Ross, Reina Guthrie, Sue Zen Chew and Vernon Mina.

Karan Soni will serve as director, with Richard J. Lee executive producing, and Brittani Nichols joining as script consultant and mentor to Myrick.

For this year’s showcase, over 22,000 actors submitted self-tapes and over 300 writers submitted original material from across the U.S. The ABC Entertainment Casting team thoroughly reviewed each submission before selecting our writer and cast of 10 actors. Since 2001, the team has mentored over 600 actors through this initiative.

Notable showcase alumni include Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Golden Globe® winner Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Black Panther”), Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin,” “Not Dead Yet”), Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”), Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Tony® Award winner Ali Stroker (“Oklahoma”), Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”), Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), Alexandra Shipp (“Barbie”), Meghan Markle (“Suits”), Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing with the Stars”), Maleah Joi Moon (“Hell’s Kitchen”), Kirby (“Cruella”), Jermaine Fowler (“Coming 2 America”), DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It”) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Yellowjackets”).

Disney Entertainment Television’s commitment to discovering and championing diverse talent is shepherded by the Creative Talent Development and Inclusion team (CTDI) at Disney Television Studios. Through sourcing talent for referrals, year-round events, professional development and the industry’s flagship talent programs, CTDI connects writers, producers, directors, crew and more to opportunities across Disney Entertainment Television and beyond.

Photo credits: Chris Macke, Peter Korneko, Matt Kalish, David Noles, Ted Ealy, Wolf Marloh, Derek Hightower, Daniel Daleon Studio, Steph Girard, and Ian McLaren.

