ABC Announces Lineup for Unscripted Series Featuring The Muppets, THE CHASE & More

ABC announced TODAY an all-star lineup of unscripted programming, premiering TUESDAY, MAY 3. Season four of "Holey Moley" kicks off the evening, followed by the heart-racing quiz show "The Chase" and a brand-new series, "Who Do You Believe." Additional summer premiere dates will be announced at a later date.

"Holey Moley" (8:00-9:00 p.m.) - Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when THE MUPPETS favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.

"The Chase" (9:00-10:00 p.m.) - Three new Chasers - Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen - join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as Sara Haines hosts the game. In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but DON'T let their good natures fool you - Victoria Groce, "The Queen" of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants; while Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game. Lastly, Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others ... he doesn't like to lose.

"Who Do You Believe?" (10:00-11:00 p.m.) - The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are TWO SIDES to every story - and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"

"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Kate Shelbourn, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

"The Chase" is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment and based on the hit British format, devised by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are the executive producers.

"Who Do You Believe?" is produced by Lime Pictures (part of All3Media) in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative production unit. Sarah Tyekiff and Ben Crompton are executive producers for Lime Pictures, Alex Weresow as the showrunner and executive producer, and Suzanne Ali as co-executive producer.

ABC programming can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu.