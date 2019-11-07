ABC Announces Full-Season Orders for AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE and BLESS THIS MESS

ABC comedies "American Housewife" and "Bless This Mess" have been given full-season orders, Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today.

"'Bless This Mess' has quickly become a fan favorite, due in large part to the expert wit of co-creators Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, and our incredibly talented and charismatic cast," said Burke. "This series exquisitely captures a witty and warm look into the close-knit communities of America's heartland, and we are so excited to deliver more stories from 'Bucksnort' to the masses." Burke added, "Sarah Dunn created something special with hit comedy 'American Housewife,' and the Otto family continues to entertain on a level that is relatable and hilarious. As Katie Otto, Katy Mixon delivers a welcome comedic relief with her acerbic take on life. These are two of the funniest, sharpest fish-out-of-water comedies on television. We're proud of their incredible creative teams and look forward keeping viewers laughing this season."

The network has ordered six additional episodes of each show.

On the next episode of "Bless This Mess," entitled "The Visit," Donna springs a last-minute trip to Nebraska on Mike and Rio, which she claims is to relax, but Mike and Rio soon find out she has other plans in mind when she steps into competitive mode to get them to participate in the harvest. Meanwhile, Constance's son Brandon is driving her crazy working at the store, so she pawns him off on Rudy on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, NOV. 12 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Sophomore series "Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.

On the next episode of "American Housewife," entitled "Flavor of Westport," Katie teams up with Oliver in hopes of growing her lasagna-making endeavor from hobby to serious business venture. Meanwhile, a bout of writer's block forces Greg to look at new career opportunities. When a young Youtube sensation enlists Greg's help to ghostwrite his memoir, Greg is pushed out of his comfort zone on an all-new "American Housewife," FRIDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Currently in its 4th season on the network, "American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





