48 HOURS to Launch in Weekday Syndication

The best of 48 HOURS true-crime and justice programming will run Monday through Friday nationwide starting on Monday, Sept. 11.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broad Photo 3 Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs
Video: Watch the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Movie Trailer With Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Photo 4 Video: Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally & More Lead the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Trailer

48 HOURS to Launch in Weekday Syndication

CBS News’ award-winning crime and justice series 48 HOURS will launch this fall in weekday syndication, it was announced today. The best of 48 HOURS true-crime and justice programming will run Monday through Friday nationwide starting on Monday, Sept. 11.

CBS News correspondents and 48 HOURS contributors Jerika Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti will anchor the updated episodes, which will be presented on 15 CBS-owned stations, as well as stations owned by Nexstar, Sinclair, FOX, Gray Television, Cox, Tegna and Scripps.

“There is a real hunger for true-crime programming and our viewers are always asking for more,” said Judy Tygard, executive producer of 48 HOURS. “We have selected some of the most fascinating, emotionally driven editions of 48 HOURS for syndication that stop your heart and test your conscience.”

“48 HOURS is a great fit for our CBS-owned stations,” said John Budkins, senior vice president of programming for CBS Stations. “We look forward to showcasing the program in primetime in 10 of our markets, including on seven of the eight stations where we will be transitioning from The CW to independent status next month.”

Now in its 36th season, 48 HOURS is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 17 consecutive years. 48 HOURS correspondents tell engaging, compelling stories that often reveal new information, feature first time interviews and tap into the nation’s fascination with murder mysteries.

48 HOURS reporting has led to cold cases being reopened and solved and has shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public. The team’s focus on questionable and wrongful convictions has led to eight people being released from prison.

The syndicated 48 HOURS strip is distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. 48 HOURS is also available on CBSNews.com, Fave TV, Pop TV, Pluto US, Pluto UK, Pluto Nordics, Pluto Canada and Pluto South Africa. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the GILGO BEACH SERIAL MURDERS TMZ Doc Preview Photo
Video: Watch the GILGO BEACH SERIAL MURDERS TMZ Doc Preview

The all-new special TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs analyzes the decades-long investigation revolving around the infamous series of tragic killings between 1996 and 2011, in which human remains of 11 people were found on or near Gilgo Beach on New York’s Long Island. Watch the video preview now!

2
Sean Patrick Flanerys Horror Film NEFARIOUS Arrives on DVD Tuesday Photo
Sean Patrick Flanery's Horror Film NEFARIOUS Arrives on DVD Tuesday

The supernatural thriller NEFARIOUS was released in theaters on April 14 through Soli Deo Gloria Releasing, and it ultimately grossed over $5 million at the domestic box office. Nefarious will now be released on DVD on August 15 from Mill Creek Entertainment.

3
Rapper MC Lyte Will Mentor On New NBCU Music Series, CHASING THE DREAM Photo
Rapper MC Lyte Will Mentor On New NBCU Music Series, CHASING THE DREAM

NBCU's new performance-based, reality music series, Chasing the Dream, has added another iconic name to its growing list of celebrity mentors. The series, created by Queens, New York native, Monica Kelley, a 25-year veteran of the industry, has announced the addition of MC Lyte.

4
BLUEY Extends Live Stage Show U.S. Tour Through July 2024 Photo
BLUEY Extends Live Stage Show U.S. Tour Through July 2024

For real life! The beloved Blue Heeler family is set to meet even more fans across North America with new performance dates added to the schedule for the hit live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO