48 HOURS to Launch in Weekday Syndication

CBS News’ award-winning crime and justice series 48 HOURS will launch this fall in weekday syndication, it was announced today. The best of 48 HOURS true-crime and justice programming will run Monday through Friday nationwide starting on Monday, Sept. 11.

CBS News correspondents and 48 HOURS contributors Jerika Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti will anchor the updated episodes, which will be presented on 15 CBS-owned stations, as well as stations owned by Nexstar, Sinclair, FOX, Gray Television, Cox, Tegna and Scripps.

“There is a real hunger for true-crime programming and our viewers are always asking for more,” said Judy Tygard, executive producer of 48 HOURS. “We have selected some of the most fascinating, emotionally driven editions of 48 HOURS for syndication that stop your heart and test your conscience.”

“48 HOURS is a great fit for our CBS-owned stations,” said John Budkins, senior vice president of programming for CBS Stations. “We look forward to showcasing the program in primetime in 10 of our markets, including on seven of the eight stations where we will be transitioning from The CW to independent status next month.”

Now in its 36th season, 48 HOURS is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 17 consecutive years. 48 HOURS correspondents tell engaging, compelling stories that often reveal new information, feature first time interviews and tap into the nation’s fascination with murder mysteries.

48 HOURS reporting has led to cold cases being reopened and solved and has shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public. The team’s focus on questionable and wrongful convictions has led to eight people being released from prison.

The syndicated 48 HOURS strip is distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. 48 HOURS is also available on CBSNews.com, Fave TV, Pop TV, Pluto US, Pluto UK, Pluto Nordics, Pluto Canada and Pluto South Africa.