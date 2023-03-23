48 HOURS to Follow 'The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford'

Jason Crawford dialed 911 to report that his wife had been shot. When sheriff's deputies arrived that night, May 2, 2017, they found Crawford's 32-year-old wife, Tiffiney, dead in the driver's seat of her van. Two bullet wounds were in her head.

A gun was in her left hand. She was right-handed. It initially appeared to at least one deputy that Tiffiney Crawford took her own life. Then investigators dug deeper.

Contributor David Begnaud and 48 HOURS look into what happened that night and the case against Jason Crawford in "The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford," to be broadcast Saturday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. The broadcast features Crawford's only interview about the case.

Jason Crawford of Cullman, Ala., was convicted of murdering his wife and sentenced to 99 years in prison. In an exclusive interview with Begnaud, Crawford maintains he's innocent and that his wife shot herself, despite what a jury decided. Investigators cite the extremely rare circumstances of someone shooting themselves with their non-dominant hand and pulling the trigger twice as reasons not to believe him.

"My family and friends ... they never questioned that I wouldn't kill my wife," Crawford says.

"Did anything about your relationship with Tiffiney lead you to believe that she was suicidal?" Begnaud asks.

"Not at the time. Looking back, just seeing how depressed she actually was and reading some of her journal ... makes me think she was hiding a lot of stuff," Crawford says.

"Did you kill your wife?" Begnaud asks.

"No," Crawford says.

