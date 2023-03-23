Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
48 HOURS to Follow 'The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford'

"The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford" is to be broadcast Saturday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

Mar. 23, 2023  

Jason Crawford dialed 911 to report that his wife had been shot. When sheriff's deputies arrived that night, May 2, 2017, they found Crawford's 32-year-old wife, Tiffiney, dead in the driver's seat of her van. Two bullet wounds were in her head.

A gun was in her left hand. She was right-handed. It initially appeared to at least one deputy that Tiffiney Crawford took her own life. Then investigators dug deeper.

Contributor David Begnaud and 48 HOURS look into what happened that night and the case against Jason Crawford in "The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford," to be broadcast Saturday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. The broadcast features Crawford's only interview about the case.

Jason Crawford of Cullman, Ala., was convicted of murdering his wife and sentenced to 99 years in prison. In an exclusive interview with Begnaud, Crawford maintains he's innocent and that his wife shot herself, despite what a jury decided. Investigators cite the extremely rare circumstances of someone shooting themselves with their non-dominant hand and pulling the trigger twice as reasons not to believe him.

"My family and friends ... they never questioned that I wouldn't kill my wife," Crawford says.

"Did anything about your relationship with Tiffiney lead you to believe that she was suicidal?" Begnaud asks.

"Not at the time. Looking back, just seeing how depressed she actually was and reading some of her journal ... makes me think she was hiding a lot of stuff," Crawford says.

"Did you kill your wife?" Begnaud asks.

"No," Crawford says.

48 HOURS: "The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford" is produced by Stephanie Slifer and Judy Rybak. Gabriella Demirdjian is the field producer. Ryan Smith is the development producer. Liz Caholo is the associate producer. Jud Johnston, Wini Dini and George Baluzy are the editors. Peter Schweitzer is the senior producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

48 HOURS, now in its 35th year, is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years. 48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+.

You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV. Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBS Audio.

Watch a preview here:






