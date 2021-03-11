48 HOURS Investigates in 'The Eye Drop Homicide' Saturday, March 13

Could an item found in the medicine cabinets of millions of Americans have played a role in the death of a well-liked millionaire? Peter Van Sant and 48 HOURS investigate the death of businessman Steve Clayton and the case against his wife Lana Clayton in "The Eye Drop Homicide" to be broadcast Saturday, March 13 (10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.



Lana said she found Clayton dead at the bottom of a staircase in their South Carolina home. The businessman, who created a chain of physical therapy clinics, had been married to his wife for five years when he died.



Initially, investigators reported Clayton died from a heart attack. However, Clayton's nephew, Nick French, a police officer in a nearby town, began to notice something was odd about Lana's behavior when he rushed to the mansion to console her.



"She made no mention of attempting to revive him," French tells Van Sant. "And Steve always had his phone with him. We were not able to find Steve's phone anywhere."



Concerned about the nature of his death, THE FAMILY asked for an autopsy and a toxicology test. The blood test REVEALED an unusual chemical - tetrahydrozoline - in Clayton's blood that would shift the investigation into a whole new direction.



"Tetrahydrozoline is the common ingredient in Visine," says York County, S.C., coroner Sabrina Gast, "the eye drop."



"When it is given orally via the mouth, it is very toxic and can render someone into a coma within 15 to 30 minutes," says Demi Garvin, a forensic toxicologist, who worked with Gast on the case.



In fact, tetrahydrozoline is a common ingredient in many brands of eye drops.



The makers of eye drops using tetrahydrozoline maintain their products are safe when used as directed and are clearly marked for external use only and should never be swallowed. Asked by investigators about the toxicology report findings, Lana Clayton said her husband put Visine in his coffee because "Somebody one time told him Visine would help him go to the bathroom."



In an instant, Lana Clayton, a nurse, went from grieving widow to suspect in her husband's murder. Clayton told investigators she did not kill her husband.



What happened in the Clayton household? And could that case have led to a copycat crime? Two months later and just 12 miles away from the Clayton home, there was another death that appeared to be of natural causes in which tetrahydrozoline was found in the victim's system. Stacy Hunsucker, a young mother of two, was found dead by her husband Joshua. Hunsucker was arrested and charged with murder and is awaiting trial. His attorney says his client is innocent, and the allegations will be strenuously opposed.



Van Sant and 48 HOURS report the story through interviews with WBTV-TV correspondent Kristi O'Connor, Clayton family members, and more. 48 HOURS: "The Eye Drop Homicide" is produced by Asena Basak. Ryan Smith and Michelle Sigona are the development producers. Hannah Vair is the associate producer. Mike Baluzy, Marlon Disla and James Taylor are the editors. Anthony Batson is the senior broadcaster producer. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.



Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBSAudio.