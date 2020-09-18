40th Anniversary of FRIDAY THE 13TH Playing in Select Cinemas Oct. 4 - 7

One of the most influential horror films of all time.

Head back to Camp Crystal Lake to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of one of the most influential horror films of all time, Paramount Pictures' 1980's classic "Friday the 13th."

In October, moviegoers can experience a newly remastered version of the original terrifying film that started it all as "Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary" comes to local cinemas for a two-night event.

In addition to watching "Friday the 13th" on the big screen, attendees will view a special bonus, "SECRETS GALORE BEHIND THE GORE - Friday the 13th," in which revolutionary special-effects and makeup artist Tom Savini ("Friday the 13th," "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter," "Dawn of the Dead," "Day of the Dead," "Creepshow," etc.) details some of the groundbreaking, gory, and great moments of the original "Friday the 13th."

Watch the event trailer here:

