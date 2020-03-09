3BB Becomes New HBO Home in Thailand

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks and Triple T Broadband have announced that its 3BB service will be the home of HBO in Thailand from March 30, 2020.

The agreement allows 3BB's 3.3m subscribers access to the HBO channel and its content - via the HBO GO app - through a range of broadband packages. At the same time, HBO GO will also be available for download as a standalone service from the App Store or Play Store. This is priced at Bt149 (approximately US$4.72) a month with a 7-day free trial.

3BB's High Speed Gigitainment packages, which now include HBO GO and other entertainment options such as MonoMax and Karaoke app, start at Bt629, upsized from the traditional data packages priced at Bt590.

WarnerMedia's suite of 6 HBO linear channels will also be available on 3BB's IPTV service, which is scheduled to launch later this year.

"HBO has a new home in Thailand and it's GREAT NEWS for those who love streaming our channels, and watching the latest blockbuster movies and series anytime, anywhere," said Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, which manages HBO in Asia. "3BB has big plans for HBO GO, and their tremendous enthusiasm and commitment is clear."

In addition to global hits like Westworld, users will love HBO Asia Originals, including those with a Thai connection. Local cast and crew were involved in Halfworlds S2, as well as episodes in both anthology series Folklore and Food Lore.

Subhoj Sunyabhisithkul, President of Triple T Broadband (3BB), added: "It is a great pleasure for 3BB to work with HBO. With HBO's large group of loyal fans in Thailand and long-standing success, 3BB is confident that this collaboration will entertain our 3 million plus 3BB customers nationwide, and they'll enjoy watching HBO's premium content on our platform."

HBO GO allows subscribers unlimited access to stream and download thousands of hours of non-stop and uncut entertainment. This includes the latest first-run Hollywood blockbusters and exclusive original content from HBO and CINEMAX, as well as Asian movies, series and all-time favourite kids' programmes.

Within the app, the live TV function can stream six of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks' channels: HBO, HBO SIGNATURE, HBO HITS, HBO FAMILY, CineMax and RED BY HBO. Each HBO GO account can be viewed on two concurrent streams across five registered devices and the service has Airplay and Chromecast functionality.

In Asia, HBO GO is also available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, and will be launching in even more territories and with new partners soon.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Triple T Broadband Public Company Limited is a broadband internet provider, under the service named "3BB". The company has an effective and modern Fiber Optic network covering all villages in Thailand. The main service offered to customers is Fixed Broadband, where for residential, small to medium enterprise (SME) and corporate customers, there are several fiber packages to choose from, based according to all types of customer preferences, with the highest speed up to 10 Gbps. Apart from this, several other value added services are open for customers' usage, such as Fiber WiFi and Online Storage. The 3BB company has service staff, an engineer team, and technician team of high expertise ready for providing service, with more than 500 3BB shops available across the country. By the end of the year 2019, the company had a total of 3.3 million customers. Currently, 3BB is aiming to be a Telecom & Media Company having a strong network ready for comprehensive content service provider, in order to meet the needs of the digital age lifestyles. Moreover, the company even provided free internet installation to more than 2,500 schools lacking opportunity, as a means to provide back to society.





Related Articles View More TV Stories