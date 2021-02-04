38 Special's 'Hold On Loosely' Featured on THE GOLDBERGS Feb. 10

After performing together for more than four decades, 38 SPECIAL will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of their hit single, "Hold On Loosely" with a special inclusion as the featured song on an all-new episode of ABC-TV's The Goldbergs on Wednesday, February 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

"A great '80's song and the wacky Goldberg family! - a perfect match!" said Don Barnes, co-founder and lead singer, 38 Special. "We're still blown away by the continued enthusiasm for our first big hit. I'm positive the show will stand the test of time just as our song has!"

The Goldbergs, a sitcom featuring a suburban family living in the 1980s, features a hit song from the 1980s into each episode. The inclusion of "Hold On Loosely" aligns perfectly with the 40th anniversary of the release.

"'Hold On Loosely' was a simple view into personal relationships and how it's important to accept each other as they are," recalled Barnes. "So many have commented on it as great advice. Combine that with an intense guitar track and it was a formula for success. In my opinion, that's what has kept it popular all these years."

"Hold On Loosely" was released in February 1981 as the first track from their fourth studio album Wild-Eyed Southern Boys. Released as the lead single from the album, the song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the 13th music video to be played on the day that MTV debuted in 1981.

The Goldbergs, a sitcom about a suburban family from the Philadelphia area living in the 1980s, stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Al "Pops" Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year, and looks forward to getting back on the road with shows scheduled this April. At each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong," "Chain Lightnin'," "Second Chance," and more - Timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

Completing the team is bassist BARRY DUNAWAY, drummer GARY MOFFATT and keyboardist/vocalist BOBBY CAPPS. The most recent addition to the band is legendary virtuoso guitarist and vocalist JERRY RIGGS.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they've toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these 'Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.'