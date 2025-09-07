2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards- Night One Winners List

An edited presentation of the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX.
On Saturday, September 6, the Television Academy presented the first of its two 2025 CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS ceremonies, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, which kicked off the 77th Emmys, awarded many talented artists and craftspeople in genres including animation, drama, comedy and anthology series.
Notable honors included Oscar winner and Broadway alum Julie Andrews for her work in Bridgerton, Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston for The Studio, and several nods for shows such as The Penguin, Andor, and The Boys. Take a look at the list of Night One winners below and check out the full list of nominations here.
An edited presentation of the 2025 CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX. Available to stream on Hulu through Oct. 7.
The 77th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ through Sept. 21.
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
The Penguin, Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio
The Penguin, Michael Fontaine, Michael Marino, Crystal Jurado, Diana Choi, Claire Flewin, Jerry Constantine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Bobby Diehl
House of the Dragon, Amanda Knight, Sara Kramer, Harriet Thompson, Bonny Monger, Helen Currie, Natalie Wickens, Vickie Ellis
Bridgerton, John Glaser, Amanda McLaughlan, Dougie Hawkes, George Sayer, Anthony Brookman
The Studio, Kameron Lennox, Betsy Glick, Tyler Kinney
The Penguin, Helen Huang, Kate Smith, Austin Wittick, Rebecca Freund, Esther J. Han
Andor, Michael Wilkinson, Kate O’Farrell, Richard Davies, Paula Fajardo
Bridgerton, Erika Ökvist, Farida Ghwedar, Grace Gorman, Laura Sim, Emma Rigby, Hannah Forbes
The Penguin, Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi
Severance, David Schlesinger, Chris Shriver, Ann Bartek, David Schlesinger
The Studio, Julie Berghoff, Brian Grego, Claire Kaufman
Andor, Luke Hull, Toby Britton, Rebecca Alleway
The Pitt, Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Erica Berger
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
The Studio, Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler
Adolescence, Shaheen Baig
The Righteous Gemstones, Cory DeMeyers
The Boys, John Koyama
The Boys, Jennifer Murray, River Godland, Alec Back, Moses Nyarko
Arcane
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Arcane, background design
Arcane, color
Love, Death + Robots, Production Design
Love, Death + Robots, Character Animation
Love, Death + Robots, Character Design
Étoile, Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks
The Studio, Eric Kissack
Frasier, Russell Griffin
Merritt Wever, Severance
Andor, Yan Miles
Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Andor, Mohen Leo, TJ Falls, Luke Murphy, Neal Scanlan, Scott Pritchard, Joseph Kasparian, Sue Rowe, Paolo D’Arco, Jean-Clement Soret
Severance, Oliver Latta, Teddy Blanks
The Penguin, Johnny Han, Michelle Rose, Alexandra Prod’homme, Erin Sullivan, Goran Pavles, Emanuel Fuchs, Ed Bruce, Nathaniel Larouche, Adrien Saint Girons
Octopus! Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Last of Us, Michael J. Benavente, Chris Terhune, Joe Schiff, Christopher Battaglia, Mitchel Lestner, Jacob Flack, Odin Benitez, James Miller, Randy Wilson, Justin Helle, Ron Mellegers, Maarten Hofmeijer, Stefan Fraticelli, Brandon Bak, Jason Charbonneau
The Penguin, Rich Bologna, Lawrence Zipf, Michael McMenomy, Angela Organ, Tony Martinez, Wyatt Sprague, Diego Perez, Matthew Haasch, Ben Holiday, Luke Dennis, Gareth Rhys Jones
The Studio, George Haddad, Borja Sau Razquin, Stuart Martin, Randy Wilson, Justin Helle, Lorena Perez Batista, Jason Charbonneau, Stefan Fraticelli
Arcane, Brad Beaumont, Eliot Connors, Stephen P. Robinson, Janet Pascual, Dan O’Connell, John T. Cucci
The Penguin, Andy Kris, Rich Bologna, Christof Gebert, Julien Pirrie
Severance, Bob Chefalas, Jacob Ribicoff, David J. Schwartz, George A. Lara
The Studio, Lindsey Alvarez, Fred Howard, Buck Robinson, Ron Mellegers
Desi Lydic, The Daily Show
Severance, Theodore Shapiro
The Penguin, Mick Giacchino
The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer
The Studio, Gabe Hilfer
The Boys, Christopher Lennertz, “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas”
The Studio, Adam Newport-Berra
Severance, Jessica Lee Gagné
Adolescence, Matthew Lewis
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Rebel Ridge
