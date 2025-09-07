2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards- Night One Winners List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, September 6, the Television Academy presented the first of its two 2025 CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS ceremonies, honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. The ceremony, which kicked off the 77th Emmys, awarded many talented artists and craftspeople in genres including animation, drama, comedy and anthology series.

Notable honors included Oscar winner and Broadway alum Julie Andrews for her work in Bridgerton, Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston for The Studio, and several nods for shows such as The Penguin, Andor, and The Boys. Take a look at the list of Night One winners below and check out the full list of nominations here.

An edited presentation of the 2025 CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS ceremonies will air Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8:00 PM PDT on FXX. Available to stream on Hulu through Oct. 7.

The 77th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ through Sept. 21.

77th CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS - Night One Winners

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Penguin, Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio

Prosthetic Makeup

The Penguin, Michael Fontaine, Michael Marino, Crystal Jurado, Diana Choi, Claire Flewin, Jerry Constantine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Bobby Diehl

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

House of the Dragon, Amanda Knight, Sara Kramer, Harriet Thompson, Bonny Monger, Helen Currie, Natalie Wickens, Vickie Ellis

Period Costumes for a Series

Bridgerton, John Glaser, Amanda McLaughlan, Dougie Hawkes, George Sayer, Anthony Brookman

Contemporary Costumes for a Series

The Studio, Kameron Lennox, Betsy Glick, Tyler Kinney

Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series

The Penguin, Helen Huang, Kate Smith, Austin Wittick, Rebecca Freund, Esther J. Han

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Andor, Michael Wilkinson, Kate O’Farrell, Richard Davies, Paula Fajardo

Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Bridgerton, Erika Ökvist, Farida Ghwedar, Grace Gorman, Laura Sim, Emma Rigby, Hannah Forbes

Contemporary Hairstyling

The Penguin, Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi

Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary Program (1 Hour or More)

Severance, David Schlesinger, Chris Shriver, Ann Bartek, David Schlesinger

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Studio, Julie Berghoff, Brian Grego, Claire Kaufman

Production Design For a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (1 Hour or More)

Andor, Luke Hull, Toby Britton, Rebecca Alleway

Casting for a Drama Series

The Pitt, Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Erica Berger

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Casting for a Comedy Series

The Studio, Melissa Kostenbauder, Francine Maisler

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, Shaheen Baig

Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

The Righteous Gemstones, Cory DeMeyers

Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming

The Boys, John Koyama

Stunt Performance

The Boys, Jennifer Murray, River Godland, Alec Back, Moses Nyarko

AnImated Program

Arcane

Character Voice-over Performance

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)

Arcane, background design

Arcane, color

Love, Death + Robots, Production Design

Love, Death + Robots, Character Animation

Love, Death + Robots, Character Design

Choreography for Scripted Programming

Étoile, Marguerite Pomerhn Derricks

Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Studio, Eric Kissack

Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Frasier, Russell Griffin

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Merritt Wever, Severance

Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Andor, Yan Miles

Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Andor, Mohen Leo, TJ Falls, Luke Murphy, Neal Scanlan, Scott Pritchard, Joseph Kasparian, Sue Rowe, Paolo D’Arco, Jean-Clement Soret

Title Design

Severance, Oliver Latta, Teddy Blanks

Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Penguin, Johnny Han, Michelle Rose, Alexandra Prod’homme, Erin Sullivan, Goran Pavles, Emanuel Fuchs, Ed Bruce, Nathaniel Larouche, Adrien Saint Girons

Motion Design (Juried)

Octopus! Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series

The Last of Us, Michael J. Benavente, Chris Terhune, Joe Schiff, Christopher Battaglia, Mitchel Lestner, Jacob Flack, Odin Benitez, James Miller, Randy Wilson, Justin Helle, Ron Mellegers, Maarten Hofmeijer, Stefan Fraticelli, Brandon Bak, Jason Charbonneau

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

The Penguin, Rich Bologna, Lawrence Zipf, Michael McMenomy, Angela Organ, Tony Martinez, Wyatt Sprague, Diego Perez, Matthew Haasch, Ben Holiday, Luke Dennis, Gareth Rhys Jones

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Studio, George Haddad, Borja Sau Razquin, Stuart Martin, Randy Wilson, Justin Helle, Lorena Perez Batista, Jason Charbonneau, Stefan Fraticelli

Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Arcane, Brad Beaumont, Eliot Connors, Stephen P. Robinson, Janet Pascual, Dan O’Connell, John T. Cucci

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Penguin, Andy Kris, Rich Bologna, Christof Gebert, Julien Pirrie

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Severance, Bob Chefalas, Jacob Ribicoff, David J. Schwartz, George A. Lara

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-hour) and Animation

The Studio, Lindsey Alvarez, Fred Howard, Buck Robinson, Ron Mellegers

Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Desi Lydic, The Daily Show

Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Severance, Theodore Shapiro

Music Composition for a limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Penguin, Mick Giacchino

Original Main Title Theme Music

The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Music Supervision

The Studio, Gabe Hilfer

Original Music and Lyrics

The Boys, Christopher Lennertz, “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas”

Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

The Studio, Adam Newport-Berra

Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Severance, Jessica Lee Gagné

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, Matthew Lewis

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Television Movie

Rebel Ridge