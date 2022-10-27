2022 YouTube Streamy Awards Nominees Announced

dick clark productions, Tubefilter, and YouTube announced the nominees for the "2022 YouTube Streamy Awards."

The star-studded list of creators includes digital superstar MrBeast, inventor and engineer Mark Rober, true crime storyteller MrBallen, fitness-industry titan Blogilates, newly REVEALED gamer Dream, streamer and comedian Kai Cenat, short form comedian Kallmekris, makeup artist and beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials, and other leading creators in online and social video.

The creator community's biggest night returns live to the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, December 4, 2022, and will stream exclusively on YouTube (YouTube.com/Streamys).

The "2022 YouTube Streamy Awards" will feature Airrack as this year's MC. Airrack is one of the fastest-growing creators in the world, having surpassed 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel in less than three years. Airrack will be joined by a crew of creators spanning a variety of content verticals for an evening of celebration, collaboration, and unexpected moments.

Now in its 12th year, the Streamys continues its legacy as the premiere award show honoring excellence in online video and the creators behind it across a diverse span of formats and areas of expertise.

New categories for 2022 include a slew of new gaming-focused awards such as Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Competitive Gamer, and Variety Streamer, as well as awards for VTubers who use virtual avatars.

This year's nominations highlights:

MrBeast is the top nominee for the second year in a row, with seven nods for multiple awards, including Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good (#TeamSeas) and Creator Product (Feastables). MrBeast could make Streamys history this year with a third consecutive win for Creator of the Year.

Digital creators BENOFTHEWEEK, Kallmekris, Kirsten Titus, MrBallen, and Ryan Trahan received nominations for the Breakout Creator award, which has become a strong indicator of success in the online creator world. Past winners include Bella Poarch, who took home the award in 2021, Emma Chamberlain, Charli D'Amelio, Liza Koshy, and MrBeast.

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are up for three awards this year-Show of the Year, Unscripted Series, and Editing-for UNHhhh from WOWPresents. The duo hosted the "2020 YouTube Streamy Awards" where they won for Unscripted Series. Should they win again this year it will be their second Unscripted Series award.

Rhett & Link's "Good Mythical Morning" scores its eighth consecutive nomination for Show of the Year. The duo could take home their second Show of the Year award, after winning previously in 2019.

Global celebrities Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gordon Ramsay, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Post Malone all received nominations this year for the Crossover award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.

Nearly half of THE STREAMY AWARDS nominees are creators who have never been nominated before, demonstrating the continuous opportunity the online and social video offers new creators, including Chad Chad, courtreezy, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, and Mina Le.

DeMarcus Shawn, Ian Boggs, Savanah Moss, Sheena Melwani, and the cheeky boyos all received nominations for the Short Form award, a content format that has seen continuous growth over the last few years.

The Creator of the Year nominees showcase the breadth of genres available in online and social video spaces-from vlogging to fitness, gaming to lifestyle. Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D'Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober, MrBallen, or MrBeast could take home the award this year.

Streamys Highlights

The show has seen consistent year-over-year growth with a notable YouTube viewership increase of 43% from 2020 to 2021, with the 2021 show garnering over 9.6 million views to date.

Since its conception, creator involvement in the Streamys has continued to grow, as exemplified with the debut of Creator Honors-allowing past Streamys winners to directly recognize creators whose work has personally resonated with them.

Top creators featured in the 2021 show included: Addison Rae, Bailey Sarian, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Dream, Jay Shetty, Larray, LaurDIY, MrBeast, Markiplier, Mark Rober, Quenlin Blackwell, Tai Verdes, and ZHC.

Some of the most relevant pop culture figures and rising stars in the entertainment industry have gotten in on the Streamys excitement. Normani, Kim Petras, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Future, Doja Cat, and Mäneskin are just a few of the names that have performed on the show, while celebrities including Paris Hilton and Derek Hough have also made appearances.

The "2022 YouTube Streamy Awards " is produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.

For more information, visit www.streamys.org.

The Streamy Awards honor excellence in online video and the creators behind it in more than 45 award categories. Marking its 12th year in 2022, the annual event is the foremost recognition by which online creators and their work are lauded. The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards is produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter and is exclusively broadcast by YouTube.

The Streamys Brand Awards, launched in 2018, spotlights brand advertising innovation, the creative individuals behind it, and the new wave of celebrities who are helping brands deliver their message.

NOMINEES FOR THE "2022 YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS"

OVERALL AWARDS

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Addison Rae

Airrack

Blogilates

Charli D'Amelio

Dream

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

MrBallen

MrBeast

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

RDCWorld

Sidetalk

Twitch Rivals

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

INTERNATIONAL

Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

HikakinTV (Japan)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mythpat (India)

SHORT FORM

DeMarcus Shawn

Ian Boggs

Savanah Moss

Sheena Melwani

the cheeky boyos

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR

BENOFTHEWEEK

Kallmekris

Kirsten Titus

MrBallen

Ryan Trahan

BREAKOUT STREAMER

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella

COLLABORATION

JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000

Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube

Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers - GlitterBomb Payback

MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek

Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Invisible People

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation

MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas

Ryan Trahan • Feeding America

The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

CREATOR PRODUCT

Feastables • MrBeast

Happy Dad • NELK

Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Gordon Ramsay

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Post Malone

FIRST PERSON

Airrack

courtreezy

JiDion

Safiya Nygaard

Yes Theory

JUST CHATTING

BruceDropEmOff

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

VARIETY STREAMER

Asmongold

Lirik

Ludwig

MoistCr1TiKaL

Valkyrae

VTUBER

CodeMiko

Ironmouse

Nyanners

Veibae

Zentreya

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

MrBallen Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

SCRIPTED SERIES

Dhar Mann

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Jack Pop

NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers

RDCWorld

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

Sidetalk

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

Haminations

illymation

Jaiden Animations

Ketnipz

MeatCanyon

BEAUTY

Bailey Sarian

Brad Mondo

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials

COMEDY

Adrian Bliss

Kallmekris

RDCWorld

Rich Black Guy

The McFarlands

COMMENTARY

Chad Chad

Danny Gonzalez

Drew Gooden

Jarvis Johnson

LegalEagle

COMPETITIVE GAMER

iiTzTimmy

NICKMERCS

Shroud

tarik

TenZ

DANCE

BDASH

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

Michael Le

FASHION AND STYLE

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Mina Le

Nikita Dragun

Wisdom Kaye

FOOD

Babish Culinary Universe

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Sideserf Cake Studio

Uncle Roger

GAMER

Aphmau

Dream

LazarBeam

Markiplier

TommyInnit

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Blogilates

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

The Fitness Marshall

KIDS AND FAMILY

Brody Hudson Schaffer

FunnyMike

Ninja Kidz TV

Rebecca Zamolo

Zeth & Saylor

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

bigweirdworld

Casual Geographic

Colin and Samir

Tom Scott

Veritasium

LIFESTYLE

Alexa Rivera

Brent Rivera

Charli D'Amelio

Kara and Nate

Retirement House

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

I did a thing

JLaservideo

Mark Rober

Simone Giertz

Westen Champlin

SPORTS

Blind Surfer Pete Gustin

FaZe Deestroying

Jesser

Ryan Garcia

Tara and Hunter

TECHNOLOGY

Glarses

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Xu

Go4x4

James Hoffmann

Lyrical Lemonade

Samba Films

EDITING

Airrack

Brandon Rogers

Cooking With Lynja

MrBeast

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Happy Kelli

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King

WRITING

Baron Ryan

Brandon Rogers

Daniel Thrasher

Julie Nolke

LongBeachGriffy

BRAND AWARDS

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR

Harry Potter

Insta360

Old Spice

SpongeBob

Tampax

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR

BEN

Portal A

Reach Agency

Spacestation Integrations

Whalar

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT

#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars

Five Nights at Freddy's • Freddy & Friends: On Tour

HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh

Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES

Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World

Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK

Old Spice Writer's Room • LOL Network

Pineapple Playhouse • SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Official

Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO

15,000 Dominoes - Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5

Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart

I don't even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna

Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe

When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect

Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice

Standard • Nebula

The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax

Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)

#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Don't Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety

Once Upon A Bi • Tinder

PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD