2022 YouTube Streamy Awards Nominees Announced
The creator community’s biggest night returns live to the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
dick clark productions, Tubefilter, and YouTube announced the nominees for the "2022 YouTube Streamy Awards."
The star-studded list of creators includes digital superstar MrBeast, inventor and engineer Mark Rober, true crime storyteller MrBallen, fitness-industry titan Blogilates, newly REVEALED gamer Dream, streamer and comedian Kai Cenat, short form comedian Kallmekris, makeup artist and beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials, and other leading creators in online and social video.
The creator community's biggest night returns live to the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, December 4, 2022, and will stream exclusively on YouTube (YouTube.com/Streamys).
The "2022 YouTube Streamy Awards" will feature Airrack as this year's MC. Airrack is one of the fastest-growing creators in the world, having surpassed 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel in less than three years. Airrack will be joined by a crew of creators spanning a variety of content verticals for an evening of celebration, collaboration, and unexpected moments.
Now in its 12th year, the Streamys continues its legacy as the premiere award show honoring excellence in online video and the creators behind it across a diverse span of formats and areas of expertise.
New categories for 2022 include a slew of new gaming-focused awards such as Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Competitive Gamer, and Variety Streamer, as well as awards for VTubers who use virtual avatars.
This year's nominations highlights:
MrBeast is the top nominee for the second year in a row, with seven nods for multiple awards, including Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good (#TeamSeas) and Creator Product (Feastables). MrBeast could make Streamys history this year with a third consecutive win for Creator of the Year.
Digital creators BENOFTHEWEEK, Kallmekris, Kirsten Titus, MrBallen, and Ryan Trahan received nominations for the Breakout Creator award, which has become a strong indicator of success in the online creator world. Past winners include Bella Poarch, who took home the award in 2021, Emma Chamberlain, Charli D'Amelio, Liza Koshy, and MrBeast.
Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are up for three awards this year-Show of the Year, Unscripted Series, and Editing-for UNHhhh from WOWPresents. The duo hosted the "2020 YouTube Streamy Awards" where they won for Unscripted Series. Should they win again this year it will be their second Unscripted Series award.
Rhett & Link's "Good Mythical Morning" scores its eighth consecutive nomination for Show of the Year. The duo could take home their second Show of the Year award, after winning previously in 2019.
Global celebrities Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gordon Ramsay, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Post Malone all received nominations this year for the Crossover award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.
Nearly half of THE STREAMY AWARDS nominees are creators who have never been nominated before, demonstrating the continuous opportunity the online and social video offers new creators, including Chad Chad, courtreezy, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, and Mina Le.
DeMarcus Shawn, Ian Boggs, Savanah Moss, Sheena Melwani, and the cheeky boyos all received nominations for the Short Form award, a content format that has seen continuous growth over the last few years.
The Creator of the Year nominees showcase the breadth of genres available in online and social video spaces-from vlogging to fitness, gaming to lifestyle. Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D'Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober, MrBallen, or MrBeast could take home the award this year.
Streamys Highlights
The show has seen consistent year-over-year growth with a notable YouTube viewership increase of 43% from 2020 to 2021, with the 2021 show garnering over 9.6 million views to date.
Since its conception, creator involvement in the Streamys has continued to grow, as exemplified with the debut of Creator Honors-allowing past Streamys winners to directly recognize creators whose work has personally resonated with them.
Top creators featured in the 2021 show included: Addison Rae, Bailey Sarian, Bella Poarch, Brent Rivera, Bretman Rock, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Dream, Jay Shetty, Larray, LaurDIY, MrBeast, Markiplier, Mark Rober, Quenlin Blackwell, Tai Verdes, and ZHC.
Some of the most relevant pop culture figures and rising stars in the entertainment industry have gotten in on the Streamys excitement. Normani, Kim Petras, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Future, Doja Cat, and Mäneskin are just a few of the names that have performed on the show, while celebrities including Paris Hilton and Derek Hough have also made appearances.
The "2022 YouTube Streamy Awards " is produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.
For more information, visit www.streamys.org. Join the conversation on social media with #streamys and be sure to follow the Streamys on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.
The Streamy Awards honor excellence in online video and the creators behind it in more than 45 award categories. Marking its 12th year in 2022, the annual event is the foremost recognition by which online creators and their work are lauded. The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards is produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter and is exclusively broadcast by YouTube.
The Streamys Brand Awards, launched in 2018, spotlights brand advertising innovation, the creative individuals behind it, and the new wave of celebrities who are helping brands deliver their message.
NOMINEES FOR THE "2022 YOUTUBE STREAMY AWARDS"
OVERALL AWARDS
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Addison Rae
Airrack
Blogilates
Charli D'Amelio
Dream
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mark Rober
MrBallen
MrBeast
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
RDCWorld
Sidetalk
Twitch Rivals
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
STREAMER OF THE YEAR
HasanAbi
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Kyedae
Ludwig
Pokimane
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc
INTERNATIONAL
Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
HikakinTV (Japan)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mythpat (India)
SHORT FORM
DeMarcus Shawn
Ian Boggs
Savanah Moss
Sheena Melwani
the cheeky boyos
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
BREAKOUT CREATOR
BENOFTHEWEEK
Kallmekris
Kirsten Titus
MrBallen
Ryan Trahan
BREAKOUT STREAMER
Emiru
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
kkatamina
QTCinderella
COLLABORATION
JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube
Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers - GlitterBomb Payback
MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel
CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD
Invisible People
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
CREATOR PRODUCT
Feastables • MrBeast
Happy Dad • NELK
Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI
CROSSOVER
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Gordon Ramsay
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
Post Malone
FIRST PERSON
Airrack
courtreezy
JiDion
Safiya Nygaard
Yes Theory
JUST CHATTING
BruceDropEmOff
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc
VARIETY STREAMER
Asmongold
Lirik
Ludwig
MoistCr1TiKaL
Valkyrae
VTUBER
CodeMiko
Ironmouse
Nyanners
Veibae
Zentreya
SHOW AWARDS
PODCAST
Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
MrBallen Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
SCRIPTED SERIES
Dhar Mann
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Jack Pop
NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
RDCWorld
UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
Sidetalk
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
ANIMATED
Haminations
illymation
Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
MeatCanyon
BEAUTY
Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials
COMEDY
Adrian Bliss
Kallmekris
RDCWorld
Rich Black Guy
The McFarlands
COMMENTARY
Chad Chad
Danny Gonzalez
Drew Gooden
Jarvis Johnson
LegalEagle
COMPETITIVE GAMER
iiTzTimmy
NICKMERCS
Shroud
tarik
TenZ
DANCE
BDASH
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
Michael Le
FASHION AND STYLE
Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Mina Le
Nikita Dragun
Wisdom Kaye
FOOD
Babish Culinary Universe
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Sideserf Cake Studio
Uncle Roger
GAMER
Aphmau
Dream
LazarBeam
Markiplier
TommyInnit
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Austen Alexander
Blogilates
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
The Fitness Marshall
KIDS AND FAMILY
Brody Hudson Schaffer
FunnyMike
Ninja Kidz TV
Rebecca Zamolo
Zeth & Saylor
LEARNING AND EDUCATION
bigweirdworld
Casual Geographic
Colin and Samir
Tom Scott
Veritasium
LIFESTYLE
Alexa Rivera
Brent Rivera
Charli D'Amelio
Kara and Nate
Retirement House
NEWS
Brian Tyler Cohen
Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show
SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
I did a thing
JLaservideo
Mark Rober
Simone Giertz
Westen Champlin
SPORTS
Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
FaZe Deestroying
Jesser
Ryan Garcia
Tara and Hunter
TECHNOLOGY
Glarses
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Xu
Go4x4
James Hoffmann
Lyrical Lemonade
Samba Films
EDITING
Airrack
Brandon Rogers
Cooking With Lynja
MrBeast
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Happy Kelli
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King
WRITING
Baron Ryan
Brandon Rogers
Daniel Thrasher
Julie Nolke
LongBeachGriffy
BRAND AWARDS
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR
Harry Potter
Insta360
Old Spice
SpongeBob
Tampax
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR
BEN
Portal A
Reach Agency
Spacestation Integrations
Whalar
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT
#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars
Five Nights at Freddy's • Freddy & Friends: On Tour
HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh
Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES
Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World
Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK
Old Spice Writer's Room • LOL Network
Pineapple Playhouse • SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Official
Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO
15,000 Dominoes - Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5
Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
I don't even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna
Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect
Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice
Standard • Nebula
The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare
STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN
The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)
#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Don't Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety
Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD
