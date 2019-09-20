Zubin Mehta Declares Support of Plácido Domingo

Zubin Mehta, the famed conductor, has come out in support of Plácido Domingo.

"I am saddened by what is happening to Plácido Domingo. He is great friend and the greatest singer of his time. Not even Caruso was able to reach such heights," Mehta told Eurpoa Press. "Plácido visited me three or four times while I was recovering from cancer and I have seen what great success he had in Salzburg. I will work with him this season at the Teatro alla Scala where he will sing Germont and I hope he will be able to continue his career with the success he deserves."

Mehta's support comes after Domingo has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. These allegations have caused many of his appearances in the United States to be cancelled.

You can watch Mehta conduct below.





