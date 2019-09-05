11 More Women Step Forward Accusing Plácido Domingo of Sexual Harassment

The renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo has been accused by 11 women of sexual harassment. This report comes after nine women also shared stories of harassment by Domingo.

Just recently receiving a standing ovation for his return to the stage, 11 more women have told their stories to The Associated Press on how Domingo harassed them.

Angela Turner Wilson was performing Jules Massenet's "Le Cid" alongside Domingo. She told The Associated Press that "she and Domingo were having their makeup done together when he rose from his chair, stood behind her and put his hands on her shoulders. As she looked at him in the mirror, he suddenly slipped his hands under her bra straps, she said, then reached down into her robe and grabbed her bare breast."

The full stories of these women can be found here.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





