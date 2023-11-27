Wagner's TANNHAUSER to Return to The Met This Week

Wagner’s Tannhäuser returns to the Met on November 30 with new cast members.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audience in Photo 1 Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan’s FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audience in Met Debut
Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image Photo 2 Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image
Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera Photo 3 Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera
Review: Edward Hopper Paintings Inspire LATER THE SAME EVENING by John Musto and Mark Camp Photo 4 Review: Hopper Paintings Inspire LATER THE SAME EVENING by John Musto and Mark Campbell at Juilliard

Wagner's TANNHAUSER to Return to The Met This Week

Wagner's Tannhäuser returns to the Met stage on November 30 for eight performances, with notable Met role debuts for three principal cast members: Austrian tenor Andreas Schager in the title role, following his performances as Siegfried in the Met's 2019 Ring cycle; South African soprano Elza van den Heever as Elisabeth, following her critically acclaimed performance as Senta in Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer last season; and Russian mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, who appeared as Neris in last year's Met premiere of Cherubini's Medea, as Venus. The production also features German baritone Christian Gerhaher, lauded as “one of the finest Lieder singers of his generation” (The Guardian), in his company debut as Tannhäuser's companion knight Wolfram. Singing the role of Landgraf Hermann is German bass Georg Zeppenfeld, whose last Met performance was in 2021 as Pogner in Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg. Maestro Donald Runnicles conducts.

Returning to the Met stage for the first time since 2015, director Otto Schenk's classic staging was first performed on December 22, 1977.  In a review of the production's premiere, The New York Times hailed it as “Imaginatively staged, it is a production Wagner might recognize.”  The creative team includes set designer Günther Schneider-Siemssen, costume designer Patricia Zipprodt, lighting designer Gil Wechsler, and choreographer Norbert Vesak.

Tannhäuser Broadcasts on Radio and Online

The November 30, December 12, and December 23 performances of Tannhäuser will be broadcast live on the SiriusXM app. The December 23 performance will also be broadcast over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Audio from the November 30 and December 12 performances will also be streamed live on the Met's website, Click Here.

For More Information

For further details on Tannhäuser, including casting by date, please click here.




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Teatro Grattacielo & Thessaloniki Concert Hall to Present G. Spontinis LA VESTALE, Cel Photo
Teatro Grattacielo & Thessaloniki Concert Hall to Present G. Spontini's LA VESTALE, Celebrating The Centenary Of Maria Callas

Teatro Grattacielo presents Gaspare Spontini's La Vestale at Thessaloniki Concert Hall, celebrating the centenary of Maria Callas.

2
Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan’s FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audien Photo
Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan’s FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audience in Met Debut

Just as the Met’s debut of Mexican composer Daniel Catan’s FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS (FLORENCE IN THE AMAZON) began the other day, a member of the audience yelled out “Viva la ópera en español!” (“Long live opera in Spanish!”). And that was before a single note of the composer’s lyric, highly accessible and heavy-on-the-Puccini score was played.

3
The Greek National Opera Pays Tribute To Maria Callas On Her Centennial Anniversary Photo
The Greek National Opera Pays Tribute To Maria Callas On Her Centennial Anniversary

The Greek National Opera (GNO)'s tribute to Maria Callas for the the centennial anniversary of her birth, curated by the Artistic Director of the Greek National Opera Giorgos Koumendakis, will be coming to a head this November and December with its major events held at Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and premiering online on GNO TV.

4
Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera Photo
Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera

The wonderful Winter Opera has opened a quite splendid production of what has been called “the opera of all operas”—Mozart’s amazing Don Giovanni.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera in Opera Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  