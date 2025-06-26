Veteran Opera Scenic Designer John Conklin Dies at 88

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Conklin, a celebrated scenic designer whose visionary work transformed opera and theatre stages around the world, has died at the age of 88.

A native New Englander, Conklin’s artistic influence was felt far and wide, but he remained closely connected to Boston Lyric Opera (BLO) throughout his decades-long career. His history with the company spanned from Landmark Productions in the early 1990s—including a much-loved La Bohème—to his final BLO production, another staging of La Bohème, in 2022. He served as Artistic Advisor to BLO from 2009 until his death.

BLO General Director and CEO Bradley Vernatter, former General and Artistic Director Esther Nelson, and Music Director David Angus—each of whom collaborated with Conklin at both BLO and Glimmerglass Opera—have shared heartfelt remembrances of the designer’s lasting impact. These statements are available upon request for those preparing stories or tributes.

Conklin's relationship with Glimmerglass Opera was also a meaningful one, and he remained deeply active in the field up until his final days—designing the upcoming 2025 summer season for Glimmerglass.

In tribute to his remarkable career, the Boston Lyric Opera partnered with the Museum of Scenographic Design and other institutions to mount a retrospective titled SCENOGRAPHERS, celebrating Conklin’s work alongside that of designer Franco Colavecchia. The exhibit remains on view through the end of June at the National Opera Center.

Comments

Need more Opera Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...